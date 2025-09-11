Silversea Unveils Three Flexible Fare Options

Starting September 11, 2025, Silversea is introducing three fare types, giving guests more ways to customize their journeys with add-ons like air travel, hotels, transfers, and land experiences. The line’s all-inclusive onboard offering remains unchanged.

Fare Options:

All-Inclusive Plus Fare – Offers the best value with a refundable deposit, Fare Guarantee Program, and shore excursion credits on oceangoing voyages. Expedition cruises continue to include excursions, Zodiac tours, flights, and hotels where required.

All-Inclusive Fare – Available on oceangoing voyages, includes à la carte shore excursion purchases with a non-refundable deposit.

Last-Minute Fare – Available within five months of departure on select voyages, with savings, a non-refundable deposit, and full payment due at booking.

Guests can add air, hotels, transfers, and excursions to any fare type.

“The Luxury of Choice reflects our deep commitment to delivering on the feedback of our guests,” said Bert Hernandez, president, Silversea. “Our guests consistently tell us that they value flexibility in their travels. With our new fare options, we’re empowering them to personalize every aspect of their journey — from start to finish — while continuing to enjoy our signature all-inclusive onboard experience, which is one of the most comprehensive at sea.”

Silversea Expands Shore and Land Options

Starting September 11, Silversea will offer new excursion types:

Highlight – Tours of major sites

Signature – Small, curated tours

Private – Exclusive group tours

Custom – Tailor-made tours

Overland – Two- to three-day inland tours (select voyages)

Silversea also offers City Stays in cities like Copenhagen, Rome, Barcelona, and Athens, with centrally located hotels and curated local experiences.

