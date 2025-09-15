Carnival Enhances Loyalty Program for Diamond and Platinum Guests

Carnival Cruise Line is raising the bar for loyal guests with exciting updates to its new Carnival Rewards™ program, set to launch June 1, 2026. The enhancements are designed to celebrate and reward the line’s most dedicated travelers — those who have already reached Diamond and Platinum status, as well as those who achieve these tiers before the program’s debut.

“We are so excited about our new Carnival Rewards™ loyalty program launching next year, and believe it will drive fantastic engagement with, and rewards for, our guests. At the same time, we greatly appreciate the loyalty of our passionate guests and the years of dedication many have exhibited in order to achieve higher tiered loyalty status with Carnival Cruise Line. We’ve spent the summer talking with our guests, listening to their comments, and taking in their feedback. As a result, I am happy to share that we are making changes to improve the offering to our most loyal customers as we get ready for the program’s launch in 2026,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We believe these enhancements recognize our appreciation for the loyalty of our top-tier guests.”

Key Program Updates:

Diamond Status: Guests who reach Diamond in the current VIFP Club® by May 31, 20 26, will keep Diamond through May 31, 2032, and also earn lifetime Diamond status in the new Carnival Rewards™ program.

Platinum Status: Guests who reach Platinum by May 31, 20 26, will keep Platinum through May 31, 2028, and receive a 10,000-star boost every two years starting June 1, 2026. This provides a 20% head start toward Platinum or Diamond in future cycles and guarantees at least Gold status.

Children’s Status: While minors cannot enroll directly, they will share the status of their parent/guardian for each sailing. Upon turning 18, those who qualified as Diamond or Platinum by May 31, 2026, can opt in to Carnival Rewards™ with full privileges.

International Guests: Carnival is exploring options for Can adian and Australian residents similar to the Carnival Rewards™ Mastercard available in the U.S.

When it launches June 1, 2026, Carnival Rewards™ will be the first cruise industry loyalty program to combine travel activity, onboard spending, and a co-branded credit card. Guests can redeem points as reward dollars for cruise fares, onboard experiences, excursions, and more.

For details, visit CarnivalRewards.com/change.