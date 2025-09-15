Cruise NewsFeatured

Kelis to Headline MerMaiden Voyage in Miami

by Porthole Cruise and Travel
Fresh off her New York debut, Virgin Voyages’ newest ship, Brilliant Lady, will make her highly anticipated Miami arrival on October 17, kicking off her Caribbean season with the eight-night Miami MerMaiden. The voyage blends city energy with tropical escapes and is headlined by Grammy-nominated artist and chef Kelis.

The one-time itinerary sails from Miami to Tortola, St. Maarten, and Virgin’s private Beach Club at Bimini. Onboard, Kelis will perform hits like “Milkshake” and “Bossy” on Brilliant Lady’s pool deck and debut the exclusive Kelis Sundae at The Wake, a dessert crafted for the voyage that fuses her music and culinary talents.

“There’s something magical about performing at sea and creating something deliciously special to celebrate such an epic moment aboard Brilliant Lady,” said Kelis. “Virgin Voyages gets that music and food tell stories, and I’m excited to share both sides of my passions with Sailors on this incredible Miami celebration.”

The voyage also brings a taste of Miami nightlife to sea with a bespoke speakeasy experience, featuring cocktails from local favorites The Sylvester, Bar Kaiju, Swizzle, and Better Days.

“Miami has always been Virgin Voyages’ home, so bringing Brilliant Lady here with an artist like Kelis feels like coming full circle,” said Nirmal Saverimuttu, CEO of Virgin Voyages. “Her fearless creativity and boundary-pushing artistry perfectly capture the spirit of what we’re building at sea.”

Following in the footsteps of past headliners like Nicky Jam, Melanie C, and Boy George, the Miami MerMaiden highlights Virgin Voyages’ focus on music, culture, and immersive experiences. Brilliant Lady’s Miami debut also opens a season of longer Caribbean getaways, including the ABC islands, Colombia, and Ocho Rios.

Sailors can book this historic voyage at virginvoyages.com.

