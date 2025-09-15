Cruise NewsFeatured

MSC Seascape Unveils Texas-Inspired Entertainment from Galveston

by Julie Bouchner
MSC Cruises revealed expanded entertainment offerings on MSC Seascape, sailing from Galveston starting in November 2025. The ship will feature MSC Cruises’ signature style with a Texan twist, led by new U.S.-based cruise director Ryan Rose.

Steve Leatham, VP of Entertainment, said: “MSC Seascape is bringing big energy and even bigger experiences to Galveston with remarkable entertainment options that blend local flavors with top-notch productions to offer countless hours of vibrant shows and experiences for everyone. From beloved shows and Broadway-style performances to never-before-seen concepts, our entertainment offerings will bring a lively energy that’s sure to activate the ship and bring our guests to their feet.”

Texan and Caribbean Entertainment Highlights

  • Lone Star country music band
  • Dueling Pianos in the Uptown Lounge
  • Caribbean steel drum performances and lessons at the main pool
  • Country Line Dance classes
  • U.S. and Texas sports on big screens
  • Big Texas Sailaway Party
  • Pop-up street theater with Texas flair
  • Comedy with a U.S.-based comedian

These offerings complement MSC Seascape’s existing productions, live music, and interactive entertainment.

Forward Theatre Productions

  • IMAGINOCEAN – Ocean-themed show with aerial acts, puppetry, dancers, and couture costumes
  • DREAMSCAPE – Fantasy world performance with circus acts, dancers, singers, and interactive video
  • IN CONCERT – Rock classics with vocalists, dancers, and concert-style production
  • PREMIERE – Cinematic celebration of film music and choreography
  • SHALL WE DANCE – Latin, ballroom, and contemporary dance
  • LOVE BLOOMS – Garden-inspired performance with circus artists

Le Cabaret Rouge

Aft lounge featuring live music, variety acts, interactive events, and late-night parties.

Other Onboard Entertainment

  • ROBOTRON amusement ride
  • Interactive XD cinema
  • Formula Racer virtual simulator
  • Expansive outdoor spaces

    Will you be sailing aboard MSC Seascape? Let us know in the comments!

    Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

