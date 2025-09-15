MSC Seascape Unveils Texas-Inspired Entertainment from Galveston

MSC Cruises revealed expanded entertainment offerings on MSC Seascape, sailing from Galveston starting in November 2025. The ship will feature MSC Cruises’ signature style with a Texan twist, led by new U.S.-based cruise director Ryan Rose.

Steve Leatham, VP of Entertainment, said: “MSC Seascape is bringing big energy and even bigger experiences to Galveston with remarkable entertainment options that blend local flavors with top-notch productions to offer countless hours of vibrant shows and experiences for everyone. From beloved shows and Broadway-style performances to never-before-seen concepts, our entertainment offerings will bring a lively energy that’s sure to activate the ship and bring our guests to their feet.”

RELATED: MSC Cruises Brings Italian Flavors to F1

Texan and Caribbean Entertainment Highlights

Lone Star country music band

Dueling Pianos in the Uptown Lounge

Caribbean steel drum performances and lessons at the main pool

Country Line Dance classes

U.S. and Texas sports on big screens

Big Texas Sailaway Party

Pop-up street theater with Texas flair

Comedy with a U.S.-based comedian

These offerings complement MSC Seascape’s existing productions, live music, and interactive entertainment.

Forward Theatre Productions

IMAGINOCEAN – Ocean-themed show with aerial acts, puppetry, dancers, and couture costumes

DREAMSCAPE – Fantasy world performance with circus acts, dancers, singers, and interactive video

IN CONCERT – Rock classics with vocalists, dancers, and concert-style production

PREMIERE – Cinematic celebration of film music and choreography

SHALL WE DANCE – Latin, ballroom, and contemporary dance

LOVE BLOOMS – Garden-inspired performance with circus artists

Le Cabaret Rouge

Aft lounge featuring live music, variety acts, interactive events, and late-night parties.

Other Onboard Entertainment

ROBOTRON amusement ride

Interactive XD cinema

Formula Racer virtual simulator

Expansive outdoor spaces

Will you be sailing aboard MSC Seascape? Let us know in the comments!