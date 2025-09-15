MSC Seascape Unveils Texas-Inspired Entertainment from Galveston

MSC Cruises revealed expanded entertainment offerings on MSC Seascape, sailing from Galveston starting in November 2025. The ship will feature MSC Cruises’ signature style with a Texan twist, led by new U.S.-based cruise director Ryan Rose.
Steve Leatham, VP of Entertainment, said: “MSC Seascape is bringing big energy and even bigger experiences to Galveston with remarkable entertainment options that blend local flavors with top-notch productions to offer countless hours of vibrant shows and experiences for everyone. From beloved shows and Broadway-style performances to never-before-seen concepts, our entertainment offerings will bring a lively energy that’s sure to activate the ship and bring our guests to their feet.”
RELATED: MSC Cruises Brings Italian Flavors to F1
Texan and Caribbean Entertainment Highlights
- Lone Star country music band
- Dueling Pianos in the Uptown Lounge
- Caribbean steel drum performances and lessons at the main pool
- Country Line Dance classes
- U.S. and Texas sports on big screens
- Big Texas Sailaway Party
- Pop-up street theater with Texas flair
- Comedy with a U.S.-based comedian
These offerings complement MSC Seascape’s existing productions, live music, and interactive entertainment.
Forward Theatre Productions
- IMAGINOCEAN – Ocean-themed show with aerial acts, puppetry, dancers, and couture costumes
- DREAMSCAPE – Fantasy world performance with circus acts, dancers, singers, and interactive video
- IN CONCERT – Rock classics with vocalists, dancers, and concert-style production
- PREMIERE – Cinematic celebration of film music and choreography
- SHALL WE DANCE – Latin, ballroom, and contemporary dance
- LOVE BLOOMS – Garden-inspired performance with circus artists
Le Cabaret Rouge
Aft lounge featuring live music, variety acts, interactive events, and late-night parties.
Other Onboard Entertainment
- ROBOTRON amusement ride
- Interactive XD cinema
- Formula Racer virtual simulator
- Expansive outdoor spaces
Will you be sailing aboard MSC Seascape? Let us know in the comments!