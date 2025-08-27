Carnival Cruise Line Opens 2027 Sailings for Carnival Firenze

Carnival Cruise Line has opened reservations for new 2027 cruises aboard Carnival Firenze, including three Carnival Journeys voyages across South America and 10 new Caribbean sailings from Miami. The ship will reposition from the West Coast to the East Coast of the U.S. in early 2027.

“Carnival Firenze is a beautiful ship and our plan to bring her east creates a perfect opportunity to offer our guests sailings to culture-rich destinations. The South America journeys we’ve opened today truly stand out even among our already impressive lineup of Carnival Journeys cruises that combine our signature fun with spectacular longer itineraries,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

South America Voyages (2027)

15-Day: Long Beach to San Antonio (January 4) – Acapulco, Manta, Lima, Santiago, equator crossing.

14-Day: Santiago to Buenos Aires (January 19) – Darwin Channel, Chilean Fjords, Cape Horn, Ushuaia, Puerto Madryn, Montevideo, Buenos Aires.

16-Day: Buenos Aires to Miami (February 2) – Rio de Janeiro (Carnival), Maceio, Grenada, Martinique, St. Maarten, equator crossing, solar eclipse at sea.

Caribbean Sailings from Miami

From February through May 2027, Carnival Firenze will homeport in Miami with 4- to 13-day cruises to The Bahamas, Eastern, Western, and Southern Caribbean. Highlights include:

4-Day Bahamas Getaway – RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay, and Celebration Key.

6- & 7-Day Cruises – Cozumel, Isla Tropical, Belize, Grand Cayman, Montego Bay, San Juan, and St. Thomas.

10- to 13-Day Journeys – Southern Caribbean itineraries with calls in Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, St. Croix, Grenada, Barbados, Antigua, and Martinique.

Following the Miami deployment, Carnival Firenze will reposition to New York for summer 2027. Additional itineraries will be announced soon as part of Carnival’s 2027/28 cruise schedule.

