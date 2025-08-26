BlogsFeatured

Inside Casa Polanco: A Boutique Hotel Blending Luxury and Art

by Bill Panoff
by Bill Panoff

Normally when I’m in Mexico City, I check into one of the big hotels. But this time, I switched it up and stayed at a boutique property in Polanco—and it was a game-changer. The attention to detail, the incredible service, and the location right in the heart of this walkable neighborhood—surrounded by some of the city’s best restaurants and shops—made the experience unforgettable. If you’re planning a trip to Mexico City, I can’t recommend this hotel enough.

Casa Polanco, a boutique hotel in Polanco, combines a restored 1940s neocolonial house with a contemporary tower designed by architect Claudio Gantous.

The hotel features 19 uniquely designed rooms and suites that balance history and modernity, filled with natural light and offering a blend of elegance and comfort. Rooms include fine walnut floors, custom furniture, and Egyptian cotton linens, creating a luxurious and welcoming atmosphere.

Suite Lincoln | Photo: Casa Polanco

Located near Avenida Presidente Masaryk, Paseo de la Reforma, shops, galleries, cafés, and restaurants, Casa Polanco provides convenient access to Mexico City’s cultural and entertainment highlights.

Premier Park View | Photo: Casa Polanco

In April 2025, Casa Polanco opened its permanent art exhibition. Curated by Santiago Toca, it features original works by contemporary Mexican artists such as Graciela Iturbide, Ricardo Mazal, and Jordi Boldó, alongside select international pieces like Robert Polidori’s photograph of Havana. The exhibition is part of Casa Collective, a program offering guests access to private collections, independent art spaces, and architectural landmarks.

Painting by Robert Polidori at the gallery

With its combination of historical architecture, modern luxury, and cultural offerings, Casa Polanco provides a truly immersive experience in Mexico City.

Have you stayed at Casa Polanco? Let us know in the comments.

Bill Panoff

Bill Panoff is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel magazine. A former cruise industry entertainer and cruise director, Bill spent decades at sea and is one of the world's foremost experts on all things cruise and travel.

You may also like

Filming is underway for Season 3 of Porthole...

Star-Worthy Cocktails on the New Star of the...

PONANT Announces 12-Night North Pole Expeditions

Chef Janaína Torres Named Godmother of Celebrity Xcel

Sailing from Reykjavík to Greenland: A Journey Beyond...

Royal Caribbean Introduces Star of the Seas

Explora Journeys Launches Alaska & Canada Land Programs...

Atlas Ocean Voyages Unveils 2027 Europe Voyages

Holland America Line Recycles Ship Carpet into Souvenir...

5 Smart Packing Staples for Day-to-Night Cruise Style

© 2025 Copyright Porthole Cruise & Travel. All rights reserved.