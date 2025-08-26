Inside Casa Polanco: A Boutique Hotel Blending Luxury and Art

Normally when I’m in Mexico City, I check into one of the big hotels. But this time, I switched it up and stayed at a boutique property in Polanco—and it was a game-changer. The attention to detail, the incredible service, and the location right in the heart of this walkable neighborhood—surrounded by some of the city’s best restaurants and shops—made the experience unforgettable. If you’re planning a trip to Mexico City, I can’t recommend this hotel enough.

Casa Polanco, a boutique hotel in Polanco, combines a restored 1940s neocolonial house with a contemporary tower designed by architect Claudio Gantous.

The hotel features 19 uniquely designed rooms and suites that balance history and modernity, filled with natural light and offering a blend of elegance and comfort. Rooms include fine walnut floors, custom furniture, and Egyptian cotton linens, creating a luxurious and welcoming atmosphere.

Located near Avenida Presidente Masaryk, Paseo de la Reforma, shops, galleries, cafés, and restaurants, Casa Polanco provides convenient access to Mexico City’s cultural and entertainment highlights.

In April 2025, Casa Polanco opened its permanent art exhibition. Curated by Santiago Toca, it features original works by contemporary Mexican artists such as Graciela Iturbide, Ricardo Mazal, and Jordi Boldó, alongside select international pieces like Robert Polidori’s photograph of Havana. The exhibition is part of Casa Collective, a program offering guests access to private collections, independent art spaces, and architectural landmarks.

With its combination of historical architecture, modern luxury, and cultural offerings, Casa Polanco provides a truly immersive experience in Mexico City.

