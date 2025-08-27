Explore Winter 2026–2027 Caribbean Voyages Aboard Ilma

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is now accepting Winter 2026–2027 Caribbean bookings aboard Ilma. From November 2026 to April 2027, the yacht will sail more than 20 itineraries, ranging from three to seven nights, exploring island harbors and tropical coastlines. New three- and four-night escapes allow travelers to experience the Caribbean with spacious suites, world-class dining, and personalized service.

“The winter season is a meaningful time for travel, when many guests want to celebrate the holidays or escape to warmer shores,” said Ernesto Fara, President of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “Our 2026–2027 Caribbean voyages aboard Ilma offer the flexibility to design a journey suited to the occasion, with departures from Miami and San Juan providing an immersive way to experience this extraordinary region.”

Miami Joins San Juan as a Turnaround Port

For the first time, Miami is a turnaround port. Guests can start or end their Caribbean journey in the city, enjoying restaurants, rooftop bars, and cultural attractions. Located just 15 minutes from Miami International Airport with numerous direct flights, the new port makes Caribbean travel more convenient than ever.

Explore the Caribbean

From St. Barth’s Gustavia to Bequia, Ilma’s itineraries showcase the Caribbean’s landscapes and culture. Guests can snorkel reefs in the Virgin Islands, sail Grenadine bays, stroll Antigua’s English Harbour, or browse Martinique’s markets. Trips may pass through St. Lucia’s rainforest roads or pause on palm-fringed islands like Canouan and Jost Van Dyke. Each destination offers cultural insight and memorable experiences.

Celebrate the Holidays at Sea

Holiday sailings include a seven-night Thanksgiving voyage from Miami to San Juan with festive onboard activities. Round-trip San Juan departures feature seasonal celebrations and island visits. Guests can welcome 2027 at Sandy Lane Yacht Club in St. Vincent & the Grenadines or enjoy a Valentine’s getaway on secluded beaches.

Curated Shore Excursions

Shore excursions bring guests closer to each destination. Snorkel with sea turtles in St. John, explore Virgin Gorda’s Baths, or fly over St. Lucia’s Pitons. Guests can also enjoy cooking classes in Antigua or scuba adventures in St. Barth, combining adventure with luxury.

Winter 2026–2027 Caribbean Highlights

November 9, 2026 | 4-Night Miami Round Trip – Sail to the Bahamas. Explore Sandy Point, paddleboard or kayak, visit Nassau’s National Art Gallery and rum distilleries, and enjoy Bimini’s sportfishing.

December 21, 2026 | 7-Night San Juan Round Trip – Sail from San Juan to Guadeloupe, St. Martin, Dominica, Anguilla, and Virgin Gorda. Swim, kayak, hike, and explore beaches and granite boulders.

January 19, 2027 | 3-Night San Juan Round Trip – Roundtrip from San Juan to St. Barth and Virgin Gorda. Explore beaches, boutiques, and turquoise grottoes.

February 12, 2027 | 7-Night San Juan Round Trip – From San Juan to Virgin Gorda, St. Barth, Antigua, St. Lucia, and Canouan. Enjoy beaches, shops, mountains, and coral reefs.

About Ilma

Ilma measures 790 feet (241 meters) and accommodates 448 guests in 224 suites with private terraces. With a high staff-to-guest ratio, the yacht provides personalized service. Guests can enjoy the Marina for swimming, kayaking, and paddleboarding, dine at five restaurants by Fabio Trabocchi and Michael Mina, relax in the Ritz-Carlton Spa®, visit seven bars, and take part in curated shore excursions.

Reservations for Ilma’s Winter 2026–2027 Caribbean itineraries are open at ritzcarltonyachtcollection.com.