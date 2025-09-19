By Car and by Badger

Walking through Waterfront Park near the pier, we admired the sculptures commemorating the maritime, agricultural, and lumbering history of the area. From the park, we could see the dilapidated SS Spartan humbly hugging the dock. The sister of Badger, she now provides replacement parts for her sibling. Heading toward the Maritime Museum, we spotted a black dot on the horizon. A few folks gathered in the park facing the channel.

Like a slow zoom, the dot grew larger, billowing black smoke from its funnels. Seeing the docking basin in the channel, much like Miami’s, I wondered how this 1953 boat — one of two moving National Historic Landmarks — would be able to spin around without modern thrusters. So intrigued by this special vessel, we watched it multiple times before boarding, observing arrivals and departures from different vantage points.

A Michigan Destination

Between viewings, we explored Ludington. We started at the fabulous Maritime Museum, which focuses on Great Lake ferries. Old Michigan maps there showed ferry lines between Michigan, Wisconsin, and Chicago. These ferries once predominantly carried rail cars. (The tracks remain on Badger’s lower deck, but the days of ferrying railcars are gone. She now carries automobiles, trucks, passengers, and most recently, a military tank.)

We visited House of Flavors for ice cream a few times. We strolled through White Pine Village, a living history museum where 30 buildings from the 19th and 20th centuries housed not only period-accurate displays, but also interesting informational exhibits and historic artifacts.

Crossing an expansive dune landscape, we ventured to Ludington State Park right on the lake. The popular 5,300-acre park offers hiking, camping, and a sandy beach under the watchful eye of Big Sable Point Lighthouse.

With several lighthouses in the area, who couldn’t resist walking the long breakwater to the Ludington North Breakwater Lighthouse for a unique viewpoint as the Badger sailed by.

Road Trip by Ship … or Boat

Still coal-powered, Badger is the last remaining steamship on the Great Lakes — famous for its nostalgic charm and practical shortcut across Lake Michigan. Skipping Chicago traffic, it shortens the route from parts of Michigan and Ontario. No….

By Theresa Russell

