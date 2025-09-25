Archer Roose Wines Available Fleetwide on Princess Cruises

Archer Roose Wines, a rapidly growing canned wine brand, is now the first official canned wine partner for Princess Cruises. The partnership marks the first time Archer Roose Wines will be offered at sea, building on years of growth in the travel sector.

Starting this September, their wines will be available fleetwide, with guests enjoying Bubbly, Pinot Noir, Rosé, and Sauvignon Blanc. Archer Roose Wines are responsibly produced, vegan, gluten-free, with no added sugar or unnecessary additives.

“Thoughtful touches and premium details make every Princess cruise truly unforgettable,” said Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises Vice President of Food and Beverage. “In Archer Roose Wines, we found a partner that shares our commitment to innovation, sustainability and delighting guests. They bring the joy of premium wine to every part of the Princess experience, as part of our Love Line Premium Liquors collection.”

Archer Roose Wines’ Chief Creative Officer and Co-Owner, Elizabeth Banks, stars in a new promotional video, “The Can for the Curious Cruiser,” which will appear on social media, Princess Cruises’ YouTube channel, and in staterooms fleetwide.

“We’ve always been about meeting people where they are with high quality wine. Partnering with Princess Cruises extends that vision to travelers who are already on a journey of discovery,” said Marian Leitner-Waldman, CEO and Founder of Archer Roose Wines. “Whether you’re lounging on deck or exploring a private island, Archer Roose Wines let you raise a glass of world-class wine anytime, anywhere, without sacrificing quality or sustainability. It happens with just the pop of a top.”

For more about Archer Roose Wines and its collection, visit www.archerroose.com.

About Archer Roose Wines