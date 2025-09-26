Star Princess Delivered to Princess Cruises

Star Princess, the second Sphere-Class ship in the Princess Cruises fleet, was officially delivered today at Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, becoming the 17th ship in the cruise line’s global fleet.

At the handover ceremony, Princess Cruises President Gus Antorcha, Captain Gennaro Arma, top Fincantieri leaders, and local officials were in attendance. The event marked the ship’s official transfer from Fincantieri to Princess Cruises, wrapping up construction and kicking off final preparations for its first sailings.’

“Today is a proud moment for Princess as we welcome the new Star Princess to our incredible fleet,” said Gus Antorcha, Princess Cruises President. “This remarkable vessel is a testament to the innovation and craftsmanship of our long-standing partners at Fincantieri, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to the shipbuilding team for bringing our newest ship to life.”

With 1,600 crew now on board preparing for guests, Star Princess will leave the Fincantieri shipyard and head to Barcelona for her inaugural sailing — an 11-day Western Mediterranean cruise departing October 4.

MORE ABOUT STAR PRINCESS

The 177,800-ton ship carries 4,300 guests and is the sister of Sun Princess.

Highlights include 30 dining and bar venues, The Sanctuary Collection with its private restaurant and adults-only pool deck, and more than 1,500 balcony staterooms.

Key spaces include The Dome, a multi-use entertainment and relaxation venue; The Arena, Princess’ most advanced theater; The Piazza, with sweeping ocean views; and Spellbound by Magic Castle, an immersive speakeasy experience created with Hollywood’s Magic Castle™.

After debuting in the Mediterranean, Star Princess will cross the Atlantic to begin a Caribbean season from Ft. Lauderdale on November 7, 2025, then transit the Panama Canal before launching her first Alaska season.

Voyages are open for booking at princess.com, through a travel advisor, or by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237).

