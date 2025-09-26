A Green Stay in Key West

The Marker Key West Harbor Resort is not only a world-class luxury vacation spot featuring three pools, alfresco dining, and private balconies. It’s also a conscientious protector of the environment.

Located near historic Duval Street and Mallory Square where street performers have entertained visitors since the 1960s, the Marker offers regular volunteer clean-ups, allowing guests to help maintain the natural beauty of Florida’s waters.

The Marker has also joined forces with Stream2Sea to offer sunscreen stands at the pools. Storm2Sea is known for its reef-safe products that support coral regrowth while protecting your skin from sunburn.

By Alex Darlington

