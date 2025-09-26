FeaturedMagazine Excerpts

A Green Stay in Key West

by Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine
by Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine

The Marker Key West Harbor Resort is not only a world-class luxury vacation spot featuring three pools, alfresco dining, and private balconies. It’s also a conscientious protector of the environment.

Located near historic Duval Street and Mallory Square where street performers have entertained visitors since the 1960s, the Marker offers regular volunteer clean-ups, allowing guests to help maintain the natural beauty of Florida’s waters.

The Marker has also joined forces with Stream2Sea to offer sunscreen stands at the pools. Storm2Sea is known for its reef-safe products that support coral regrowth while protecting your skin from sunburn.

By Alex Darlington

To read more cruise and travel reviews like this, subscribe to Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine.

Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine Logo

Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine has been an authoritative resource for international travel since the 1990s. Every two months, digital subscribers get the latest cruise and travel news, with stunning photos and in-depth features on voyages, ship reviews, up-and-coming destinations, onboard cuisine and entertainment, Readers’ Choice Awards, and more!   

You may also like

Star Princess Delivered to Princess Cruises

Archer Roose Wines Available Fleetwide on Princess Cruises

Explora Journeys Launches Early Fall Mediterranean Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Partners With American Cancer Society...

Celebrity River Cruises to Open Bookings for 2027

MSC Poesia to Undergo Major Upgrade Ahead of...

Ship Review: Sweet Victory

By Car and by Badger

Explora Unveils “Invitation to Discover” Offer

Oceania Cruises Announces 230+ Itineraries for 2027-2028

© 2025 Copyright Porthole Cruise & Travel. All rights reserved.