Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Launches Loyalty Status Program for All Three Brands

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. announced its new Loyalty Status Honoring Program, allowing guests to have their loyalty tier recognized across Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Starting with sailings departing October 15, 2025, members of Latitudes Rewards®, Oceania Club®, and Seven Seas Society® can receive equivalent loyalty status on any of the three brands, per cruise. With 34 ships visiting over 700 destinations, the program gives guests the flexibility to explore different cruise experiences while retaining their loyalty benefits.

“We want our guests to feel rewarded whenever they choose to sail within our family of award‑winning cruise brands,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “The Loyalty Status Honoring Program makes it easier to explore each brand while keeping the loyalty recognition guests have earned.”

Loyalty Status Honoring Program Highlights

Cross‑Brand Recognition: Latitudes Rewards, Oceania Club, and Seven Seas Society members will have their loyalty status recognized across all three cruise lines.

Consistent Guest Benefits: Guests continue to earn perks across all brands, ensuring a seamless experience on every sailing.

Expanded Travel Options: With 34 ships visiting over 700 destinations, the program offers a broader range of itineraries and experiences across NCLH’s portfolio.

Focus on Loyalty: The program reinforces NCLH’s commitment to rewarding loyal guests and encouraging exploration of its brands.

Requests open on September 29, 2025, with the first eligible sailings starting on October 15, 2025. Details, terms, and eligibility are available on the loyalty program pages for Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.