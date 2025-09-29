MSC Seascape Brings New Texas-Style Cuisine to Galveston

When MSC Seascape begins 7-night cruises from Galveston this November, the ship will debut new Texas- and Gulf Coast-inspired dishes and drinks. Menu highlights include Texas-style prime rib, Cajun-spiced pork loin, buttermilk pie, and spicy margaritas. Guests can also enjoy MSC’s Mediterranean buffet and specialty dining options.

The ship will feature two new tasting events in the Wine Cellar: the MSC Bourbon & Bacon Experience, pairing bourbons with savory bacon, and the MSC Macallan Experience, showcasing the heritage and rich flavor of Macallan whisky.

Josef Jungwirth, Vice President of Food & Beverage Operations, MSC Cruises U.S. said, “As we welcome even more guests from Texas and the South on cruises from Galveston, we’re leaning into the region’s uniquely American cuisine. Our team has traveled the state to gather inspiration for what guests will find onboard. We have paired that with some of MSC Cruises’ most popular offerings from Europe and around the world to deliver the perfect mix of European style and American comfort.”

Dining and Drinks on MSC Seascape

When MSC Seascape begins sailing from Galveston, guests can enjoy a variety of new dishes and beverages inspired by Texas, the Gulf Coast, and global flavors.

Marketplace Buffet

Texas Comfort Foods Breakfast: Huevos Rancheros with refried beans, chicken & waffles with maple-hot sauce, Tex-Max tacos, and barbacoa omelet options. Lunch & Dinner: Texas-style prime rib with BBQ baked beans and sauces, Cajun-spiced pork loin with dirty rice and garlic green beans, herb-rubbed slow-roasted turkey with roasted corn & poblano, buttermilk mashed potatoes, collard greens, plus expanded Indian cuisine with vegan and non-vegan options.



Main Dining Room

Regional dinner menus rotate, including:

Texas Favorites: Texas smoked beef brisket with jalapeño BBQ sauce, buttermilk tart, vegan blackberry cobbler.

Italian Night: Traditional antipasto, clam linguine, veal ossobuco.

Caribbean Flair: Carne asada, golden-fried crab cakes, cabbage slaw.

On sea days, Tour de Brunch offers an international menu featuring jumbo cheeseburgers (USA), shakshuka (Tunisia), karaage fried chicken (Japan), and French toast sticks for kids.

Specialty Dining

Guests can enjoy global flavors at five specialty venues: Kaito Sushi Bar, Kaito Teppanyaki, HOLA! Tacos & Cantina, Ocean Cay Seafood Restaurant, and Butcher’s Cut.

Complimentary breakfast at HOLA! includes huevos rancheros, breakfast burritos, and chilaquiles.

Butcher’s Cut offers breakfast favorites like smoothie bowls, steak & eggs, and western omelets.

Bars and Lounges

Bars and lounges will feature Texas- and Southern-inspired drinks, including a Spicy Mexican Margarita and Backyard Punch, plus local beers and souvenir boot cups.

Bar Experiences in the Wine Cellar

MSC Bourbon & Bacon Experience: Bourbon tasting paired with savory bacon to highlight bold flavors.

MSC Macallan Experience: A guided tasting showcasing the heritage and craftsmanship of Macallan whisky.

Will you be sailing aboard MSC Seascape? Let us know in the comments!