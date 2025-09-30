Camila and Matthew McConaughey Named Godparents to Star Princess

What’s better than cruising? Cruising with Camila and Matthew McConaughey! The couple will serve as godparents of the new Star Princess, joining a legendary list that includes Princess Diana, Audrey Hepburn, and Sophia Loren. They will christen the ship in a ceremony that marks the next generation of cruising for Princess.

“We’re honored to be godparents of the Star Princess,” said Camila and Matthew McConaughey. “With Princess, it’s not just a vacation — it’s time well spent, bringing families and friends together, meeting new people, and making memories. This ship has that spirit built right in, and we’re proud to be part of her story from the start.”

Across the fleet, Princess offers signature cocktails featuring Pantalones Organic Tequila, including the popular 24K Gold Margarita. The tequila is also part of Princess’ Love Line Premium Liquors collection, which includes curated wines, spirits, and non‑alcoholic creations.

MORE ABOUT THE GODPARENTS

Camila Alves McConaughey is an entrepreneur, NYT best‑selling author, and founder of Women of Today. Matthew McConaughey is an award‑winning actor, author, and philanthropist.

STAR PRINCESS SAILING INFORMATION

Star Princess debuts October 4, 2025, in the Mediterranean, sailing roundtrip from Barcelona before crossing the Atlantic for a Caribbean season from Ft. Lauderdale starting November 7, 2025. She will later transit the Panama Canal for her inaugural Alaska season. Voyages for 2025–2027 are now open for booking.

“We are delighted to have Camila and Matthew McConaughey serve as the godparents of Star Princess,” said Gus Antorcha, Princess Cruises President. “Their passion for life, dedication to giving back, and unmistakable charisma make them the perfect pair to christen our newest ship. With their warmth and spirit, they embody the values that define Princess, and we are proud to welcome them into our family in such a meaningful way.”

ABOUT STAR PRINCESS

Star Princess, sister to Sun Princess, carries 4,300 guests and features 30 dining and bar venues, entertainment, and a variety of accommodations.

The Sanctuary Collection, an adults‑only retreat with a private restaurant, pool deck, and exclusive amenities.

Highlights include The Dome, a next‑generation entertainment space; The Princess Arena, the fleet’s most advanced theater; and The Piazza, a central gathering space with floor‑to‑ceiling windows.

