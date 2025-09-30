Top Vacation Spots for Inner Peace

Not all vacationers are looking for action-packed adventures like white-water rafting or scaling challenging mountain peaks. These days, more and more people are seeking destinations that promote inner peace and soothing mindfulness.

Here, according to a brand-new global survey by relaxation-focused Blakk Smoke, are some of the most serene, meditative getaways one can find:

*Sedona, Arizona, which features energy vortexes, red rock trails, and a host of spiritual retreats.

*Lake Bled, Slovenia, where visitors can find mirror-still water, healthy mountain air, and breathtaking views

*Santorini, Greece, known for its awe-inspiring sunsets and cliffside yoga.

*Big Sur, California, where guests can find breathtaking coastlines, remote cabins, and soul-enhancing nature therapy.

By Alex Darlington

