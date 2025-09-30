Margaritaville at Sea Beachcomber to Homeport in PortMiami

Margaritaville at Sea’s newest flagship, Beachcomber, will homeport in PortMiami starting in 2027. Guests can book 4- to 8-night sailings to new Eastern and Southern Caribbean destinations, including St. Maarten, St. Thomas, San Juan, and the Dominican Republic. Each itinerary is designed for longer stays, deeper relaxation, and more time to enjoy the Caribbean sun.

“In just a few short years, we’ve grown from one ship and one itinerary to three homeports, three distinct ships, and over 25 Ports of Indecision throughout the Caribbean,” said Christopher Ivy, Chief Executive Officer of Margaritaville at Sea Cruise Line. “The arrival of Beachcomber in PortMiami marks the next big chapter in our growth — offering guests greater accessibility, new horizons to explore, and more time to unwind.”

Brad Schwaeble, Chief Operating Officer of Margaritaville, added, “Beachcomber’s debut in PortMiami reflects our brand’s growth. This ship brings Margaritaville’s energy and spirit of adventure to a larger scale, giving guests more ways to enjoy the Margaritaville state of mind at sea.”

Homeporting in PortMiami offers convenient access from major U.S. and international airports. With over seven million cruise passengers annually, PortMiami is an ideal gateway for Margaritaville at Sea’s newest Eastern and Southern Caribbean itineraries.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said, “Miami-Dade has always been a gateway to the world. Margaritaville at Sea Beachcomber connects our community to unforgettable Caribbean destinations.”

PortMiami Director and CEO Hydi Webb added, “Welcoming Beachcomber is an exciting milestone. It brings longer itineraries and Margaritaville’s signature spirit of fun to the Cruise Capital of the World®. We appreciate Margaritaville’s partnership and trust in Miami-Dade County.”

Beachcomber’s 2027 itineraries include:

Philipsburg, St. Maarten

St. Thomas, USVI

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

Bimini, Bahamas

Oranjestad, Aruba

Kralendijk, Bonaire

Willemstad, Curaçao

Margaritaville at Sea now offers:

Paradise: 2–4 nights from Palm Beach to Key West, The Bahamas, and beyond

2–4 nights from Palm Beach to Key West, The Bahamas, and beyond Islander: 4–10 nights from Tampa to Mexico and the Western Caribbean

4–10 nights from Tampa to Mexico and the Western Caribbean Beachcomber: Mainly 7-night sailings from Miami to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean

At over 100,000 gross tons, Beachcomber is the largest ship in Margaritaville at Sea’s fleet, designed for longer escapes. It features more than 15 new venues, reimagined dining, upgraded staterooms, and expanded space for immersive experiences.

Will you be sailing aboard Beachcomber? Let us know in the comments!

