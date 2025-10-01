Holland America Line Will Debut Alaska-Themed Float in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

This November, Holland America Line will debut an Alaska-themed float in the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® on Thursday, November 27, 2025. Featuring the largest kinetic sculpture in Parade history, the float will bring glaciers, wildlife, and Denali National Park to life through innovative moving elements. It will travel the Parade’s 2.5‑mile route and conclude at Macy’s Herald Square.

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a national stage where we can celebrate our nearly 80 years exploring Alaska by bringing its beauty and adventure to Manhattan,” said Beth Bodensteiner, president of Holland America Line. “Our float is a tribute to Alaska’s landscapes, spirit, and people — inspiring travelers to experience it with us.”

More About the Float

The float will include never-before-seen kinetic features, animating sculpted animals, glaciers, and other Alaska-inspired designs. It will highlight Holland America Line’s Glacier Guarantee and unmatched access to Alaska’s wildlife, offering 178 sanctuaries and sightseeing opportunities — more than any other cruise line. The float will also spotlight the cruise line’s Global Fresh Fish Program, the only one certified for Alaska sustainable seafood, sourcing directly from local Alaskan fishermen and supporting the state’s fisheries.

“We are thrilled to welcome Holland America Line to this year’s Parade lineup as they bring the majesty and wilderness of Alaska to New York City this November,” said Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “We’ve worked closely to bring Alaska’s scenery to life through lifelike sculptures and a unique kinetic effect that will inspire both live spectators and viewers nationwide on Thanksgiving morning.”

Celebrating Alaska Since Before Statehood

In 2027, Holland America Line will mark 80 years of Alaska exploration, beginning before Alaska became a state. In its 79th season in summer 2026, six ships will operate April through September on itineraries ranging from seven to 28 days, including the monthlong “Alaska Arctic Circle Solstice.” Sailings will be available round-trip from Seattle, Washington; round-trip from Vancouver, British Columbia; or between Vancouver and Whittier (Anchorage), Alaska.

For travelers seeking an in-depth experience, Holland America Line offers signature Cruisetours combining a cruise with overland travel to Denali National Park, with some extending to the Yukon. Holland America Line is the only cruise line to include the Yukon in its overland experiences.

The 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air Thursday, Nov. 27, on NBC and stream on Peacock from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in all time zones. Follow @macys on social media and #MacysParade for updates. More details are available at macys.com/parade.

Will you be watching Holland America Line’s debut in this year’s parade? Let us know in the comments!