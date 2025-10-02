Princess Cruises Sip at Sea Cocktail Book by Rob Floyd Now on Amazon

Rob Floyd, mixologist and Princess Cruises ambassador, has released Sip at Sea: A Princess Cruises Cocktail Collection, now available on Amazon and across all 17 Princess ships.

The book features guest-favorite cocktails and mocktails from the fleet, complete with step-by-step recipes, full-color photos, QR code video tutorials, and stories inspired by travel.

“Opening Sip at Sea is like stepping aboard a Princess cruise—each page a new flavor, a fresh breeze, and an invitation to escape,” said Sami Kohen, Vice President, Food & Beverage at Princess Cruises. “Whether hosting or daydreaming of the next voyage, Rob Floyd teaches readers how to shake, stir, and sail their way to cocktail perfection.”

Sip at Sea also highlights cocktails crafted with Princess’ Love Line Premium Liquors, along with curated wines and spirits. The collection includes celebrity-backed selections such as Pantalones Organic Tequila by Camila and Matthew McConaughey, Sláinte Irish Whiskey by Liev Schreiber, Kylie Minogue’s Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Rosé, MEILI Vodka by Jason Momoa, and Love Prosecco by artist Romero Britto.

“Sip at Sea is a passport to the joy, connection, and adventure that is part of every Princess sailing,” said Rob Floyd, Global Mixologist Ambassador with Princess Cruises. “I want readers to feel like they’re stepping onto the deck, favorite cocktail in hand, savoring the moment and company it’s shared with.”

Each recipe includes:

A full-color photo of the finished drink

Simple, step-by-step instructions

Backstories and flavor inspiration

QR codes linking to exclusive video tutorials with Rob Floyd

Sip at Sea: A Princess Cruises Cocktail Collection is available on Amazon and onboard all 17 Princess ships. Click here to purchase your copy.

More About Rob Floyd

In addition to his work with Princess Cruises, Floyd is the founder of Rob Floyd Entertainment and brings over 25 years of mixology experience. He is also widely known for his role as resident mixologist and contributor on the television show Bar Rescue.

*Some beverages labeled as “non-alcohol” may contain trace amounts of alcohol up to 0.5% alcohol by volume due to natural fermentation or flavoring extracts. In accordance with FDA and TTB guidelines, the term “non-alcoholic” does not mean “alcohol-free.” These drinks are intended for adults aged 21 and over. Please consume responsibly.

Will you be purchasing Sip at Sea? Let us know in the comments!