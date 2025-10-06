FeaturedVideos

What Makes Oceania Allura So Extraordinary

by Bill Panoff
We didn’t realize how much we needed this trip until we were standing on the deck of Oceania Allura, watching the sun set over the Adriatic.

This wasn’t a “check-the-boxes” kind of cruise. It was slow mornings, long dinners, quiet corners, and small towns that felt like hidden gems — Rijeka, Opatija, Brisighella. Each stop brought something different, but the feeling was the same: relaxed, unhurried, and real.

Onboard, Oceania Allura was everything we’d hoped for — elegant, calm, and just the right size to feel personal. From the food (yes, we’re still thinking about it) to the small details in service and design, everything came together in a way that made us slow down and actually enjoy the moment.

If you’re thinking about cruising the Adriatic — or just need a little escape — check out our latest travel show below. 

Bill Panoff

Bill Panoff is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel magazine. A former cruise industry entertainer and cruise director, Bill spent decades at sea and is one of the world's foremost experts on all things cruise and travel.

