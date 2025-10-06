Royal Caribbean Introduces Legend of the Seas

Starting in July 2026, Royal Caribbean’s Legend of the Seas will offer fresh adventures across Europe and the Southern Caribbean. Powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and equipped with energy-saving technologies such as heat recovery and shore power systems, Legend is designed to minimize its environmental impact. Bookings are now open on Royal Caribbean’s website.

“With Legend of the Seas, we are bringing to life our most legendary vacation yet as we continue to push the boundaries with more of what guests know and love,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean. “Those looking to get the most out of their vacation can have it all with Legend‘s combination of adventure-packed experiences and incredible destinations in Europe and the Caribbean.”

RELATED: Royal Caribbean Celebrates Float out of Legend of the Seas

Day and night, Legend of the Seas offers a wide range of dining, entertainment, and activities for all travelers.

Dining

Legend features 28 dining options, including:

Royal Railway – Legend Station: A five-course meal inspired by the ancient Silk Routes, combining food with storytelling.

Hollywoodland Supper Club: A multi-course dinner with live music and a cinema theme from the early to mid-1900s.

AquaDome Market: A food hall with international cuisines, new food stands, and a juice and smoothie bar.

Additional options include Chops Grille, Izumi, Hooked Seafood, Basecamp, and Surfside Eatery.

Entertainment and Nightlife

The ship offers live shows, music, and a variety of bars and lounges.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: A Broadway musical in the Royal Theater.

AquaTheater: Performances featuring divers, aerial acts, and other live shows.

Absolute Zero: An ice arena with live skating performances.

Guests can also enjoy live music at Lou’s, singalongs at Dueling Pianos, and cocktails at 1400 Lobby Bar.

Activities

Category 6 Waterpark: Six waterslides.

Crown’s Edge: A skywalk and zip line 154 feet above the ocean.

Lost Dunes mini golf and Adrenaline Peak rock wall.

Seven pools, including the Hideaway Pool, Swim & Tonic swim-up bar, and Royal Bay, as well as ten whirlpools and private cabanas.

Families have access to a new carousel in Surfside and a redesigned Playscape.

Design and Accommodations

Highlights include the Royal Promenade, open-air Central Park, and The Pearl kinetic sculpture.

Accommodations range from standard staterooms to suites and a redesigned Ultimate Family Townhouse.

Itineraries

In July 2026, Legend will start 7-night Western Mediterranean cruises from Barcelona and Rome. Later in the year, it will sail 6- and 8-night Caribbean itineraries from Fort Lauderdale, visiting Aruba, Curaçao, and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Will you be sailing with Royal Caribbean’s new ship? Let us know in the comments!