Star Princess Sets Sail on Maiden Voyage

Star Princess begins her maiden voyage, departing Barcelona on an 11‑day Western Mediterranean itinerary. As the fleet’s 17th ship, she continues Princess Cruises’ tradition of innovation, elegance, and exceptional service.

“Star Princess shines as one of the largest and most spectacular ships we’ve built, and we proudly welcome guests on her inaugural voyage,” said Gus Antorcha, President of Princess Cruises. “We wish our captain, senior officers, and crew much success — may her voyages be safe, her sunsets unforgettable, and may she shine, as her name promises, in the sky and on the seas.”

Star Princess offers 30 dining and bar venues, enhanced entertainment, and luxurious accommodations.

Maiden Voyage and Naming Ceremony

Star Princess begins her maiden season with an 11‑day Western Mediterranean cruise from Barcelona, October 4–15, 2025, calling at Marseille, Rome (Civitavecchia), Naples, Sicily, Cartagena, and Gibraltar before returning to Barcelona. Following a 7‑day Mediterranean voyage, she sails transatlantic to Fort Lauderdale for her Caribbean season and official naming ceremony on November 6, 2025. After winter and spring Caribbean cruises, Star Princess will transit the Panama Canal to Seattle for a summer 2026 season of 7‑day Alaska Inside Passage voyages.

Captain Gennaro Arma said, “From leading the newbuild team at the Monfalcone shipyard to guiding her on her maiden voyage with our first guests, this journey is a true honor for me and our crew. We invite guests aboard Star Princess to experience the exceptional service Princess is known for.”

Entertainment Experience

Star Princess delivers unique entertainment experiences, including:

Spellbound by Magic Castle – Returning from sister ship Sun Princess with a new theme honoring illusionist Richard Valentine Pitchford (“The Great Cardini”), blending magic, performance, and theatrical ambiance.

Meridian & Illuminate – Two original shows debut in the Princess Arena. Meridian is a cinematic spectacle with a lush original score, while Illuminate takes place under a nostalgic circus tent, blending illusion and wonder.

Beyond the Arena – Deck parties, Piazza events, and a champagne waterfall for vibrant evenings.

The Dome – Candlelight Concert Series – Live music under a candlelit glass‑enclosed dome.

About Star Princess

Star Princess features over 1,500 balcony staterooms, including Sanctuary Collection suites, mini‑suites, and exclusive balcony rooms with panoramic views and premium amenities. Her signature Piazza offers a central space for dining, entertainment, and socializing. Dining options include 30 restaurants and bars, such as the expanded O’Malley’s Irish Pub and Love by Britto Specialty Dining, featuring celebrity collaborations and premium ingredients. The Love Line Premium Liquor Collection offers curated wines and spirits, including Pantalones Organic Tequila by Camila & Matthew McConaughey, Sláinte Irish Whiskey by Liev Schreiber, Kylie Minogue’s No‑Alcohol Sparkling Rosé, MEILI Vodka by Jason Momoa, and Love Prosecco by Romero Britto. For wellness and recreation, the ship features a two‑story Lotus Spa, a fitness center with classes, pools, and spas, and a SkyDeck with pickleball and basketball courts, a jogging track, splash pad, and shaded lounge areas with ocean views.

