CroisiEurope Launches Seine Paddlewheel Cruises

CroisiEurope is introducing its first paddlewheel cruises on the Seine in 2026 with two new itineraries aboard MS R.E. Waydelich L.J!

The five‑night Little Gems of the Seine round‑trip from Paris visits charming villages and landmarks, including Château de Fontainebleau, Île de la Cité, Claude Monet’s gardens in Giverny, and La Roche‑Guyon — one of France’s most beautiful villages. Stops include Melun, Saint-Mammes, Corbeil-Essonnes, and La Roche-Guyon. Prices start at $1,694 per person, including all meals, drinks, Wi‑Fi, port fees, and repatriation insurance. Departures run March–November 2026.

The seven-night History of France from Paris to Normandy round-trip blend heritage, nature, and art with visits to Versailles, Château de Fontainebleau, Monet’s gardens in Giverny, the MuséoSeine, Rouen, and picturesque Norman villages. Ports of call include Melun, Mantes‑La‑Jolie, Caudebec‑en‑Caux, Rouen, and La Roche‑Guyon. Prices start at $2,398 per person, inclusive of all meals, drinks, Wi-Fi, port fees, and repatriation insurance. Departures run April–September 2026.

Both cruises sail aboard MS R.E. Waydelich L.J., a modern paddlewheel ship accommodating 81 guests in 42 cabins, featuring a restaurant, lounge bar with dance floor, and a spacious sun deck.

For details and bookings, call CroisiEurope at 1‑800‑768‑7232 or visit www.croisieuroperivercruises.com.

