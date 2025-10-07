MSC Seascape Countdown Begins for Galveston Sailings

MSC Cruises is counting down to the arrival of MSC Seascape, set to debut in Galveston on Friday, November 7, 2025! The ship’s first sailing departs two days later, beginning year-round seven-night Western Caribbean itineraries visiting Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico, and Isla de Roatan, Honduras, every Sunday starting November 9, 2025.

Texas-Inspired Dining

MSC Seascape will feature Southern, Texan, and Gulf Coast dishes, including barbecue, Cajun-inspired cuisine, and comfort classics.

Specialty restaurants include Kaito Sushi Bar, Kaito Teppanyaki, HOLA! Tacos & Cantina, Ocean Cay Seafood Restaurant, and Butcher’s Cut Steakhouse. Complimentary breakfast will be offered at HOLA! and Butcher’s Cut.

Bars and lounges will serve regional drinks like a Spicy Mexican Margarita, Backyard Punch, and local beers, along with two new tasting events: the MSC Bourbon & Bacon Experience and the MSC Macallan Experience.

Entertainment with a Texas Twist

New entertainment includes a resident country band, dueling pianos, line dancing classes, and a Big Texas Sailaway Party, along with MSC’s regular lineup of full-scale productions and live music.

Family Fun and High-Tech Adventures

Families can enjoy over 7,500 square feet of kids’ space featuring a LEGO® parade, Guinness World Records Family Quiz, MasterChef at Sea Juniors, and the Doremix Family Disco.

High-tech attractions include a Formula 1 simulator, XD cinema, and ROBOTRON, a ride that combines rollercoaster motion with a custom DJ soundtrack.

Elevated Luxury in the MSC Yacht Club

MSC Seascape features one of the line’s largest Yacht Club facilities, with a private restaurant, lounge, pool, and sun deck. Guests receive 24/7 butler service, priority boarding, and exclusive access throughout the ship.

Sailing from Galveston’s New Cruise Terminal

MSC Seascape will sail from Galveston’s newest cruise terminal, opening with the ship’s arrival. As the fourth-busiest U.S. cruise port and the only one in Texas, Galveston plays a key role in the region’s economy.

About MSC Seascape

2,270 cabins across 12 suite and stateroom types

11 dining venues and 19 bars and lounges

6 pools, including an aft infinity pool

7,567 sq. ft. of kids’ space

98 hours of onboard entertainment

1,772-foot waterfront promenade

Glass Bridge of Sighs on Deck 16

32,000 sq. ft. Yacht Club

Will you be sailing aboard MSC Seascape from Galveston? Let us know in the comments!