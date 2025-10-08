MSC Cruises Opens Bookings for Summer 2027 Alaska Cruises

MSC Cruises has opened sales for its Summer 2027 Alaska cruises. Starting April 26, 2027, MSC Poesia will sail from Seattle on seven-night itineraries to Alaska’s top destinations, departing every Monday through September 2027.

MSC Poesia will receive one of the largest upgrades in MSC Cruises’ history, adding the MSC Yacht Club, two specialty restaurants—Butcher’s Cut and Kaito Sushi Bar—the All-Stars Sports Bar, a refreshed MSC Aurea Spa, and an upgraded MSC Gym Powered by Technogym®. Guests will experience these new features during MSC Poesia’s inaugural Alaska season in May 2026, and again in its second season, with bookings for Summer 2027 now open.

Lynn Torrent, President, MSC Cruises North America, said: “People from all over the world want to see Alaska and an MSC Cruise is the best way to do it, especially now that every Alaska sailing will feature our award-winning MSC Yacht Club, new specialty restaurants and upgraded wellness offerings. Demand for Alaska cruises is strong and adding another season in the region is a direct response to the feedback we’re getting from guests and our travel advisors. We know they’ll love the European style and American comfort available aboard MSC Poesia.”

RELATED: MSC Seascape Countdown Begins for Galveston Sailings

Introducing the MSC Yacht Club Experience

Guests who book the new MSC Yacht Club will enjoy an all-inclusive experience with 24-hour butler and concierge service, spacious suites, and access to a private restaurant, lounge, sundeck with hot tubs, and an outdoor bar and grill.

Highlights of MSC Yacht Club on MSC Poesia include 69 suites in four categories, including ocean-view balcony suites and connected options for families. The ultra-luxurious Royal Suite accommodates up to six guests and features a private whirlpool, an 840-square-foot terrace, and an outdoor shower with panoramic ocean views. The Two-Room Grand Suite offers a private setting with a spacious balcony. All suites feature marble bathrooms, premium towels, Nespresso coffee machines, complimentary minibars, and 24-hour room service.

The private Yacht Club sundeck features a grill and bar, two hot tubs, cabanas, sun loungers, and relaxed outdoor dining areas. The MSC Yacht Club Restaurant offers refined menus and sommelier service, while the Top Sail Lounge provides a light-filled space with floor-to-ceiling windows, perfect for cocktails, live music, or quiet moments.

Additional new features onboard MSC Poesia include Butcher’s Cut, a steakhouse serving premium cuts and classic sides; the reimagined Kaito Sushi Bar with authentic Asian cuisine; the lively All-Stars Sports Bar; the refreshed MSC Aurea Spa with ocean views, steam rooms, and relaxation areas; and the enhanced MSC Gym Powered by Technogym® with ocean-facing workout areas, a yoga room, jogging track, and courts for basketball and tennis.

MSC Poesia’s Alaska Itineraries

MSC Poesia will sail to some of Alaska’s most scenic destinations, including Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Tracy Arm, and Juneau, plus Victoria, British Columbia. Guests can enjoy natural beauty, wildlife, and Alaska Native culture.

A variety of excursions will be available at each port, from tasting local cuisine to exploring the wilderness or wildlife viewing. On board, MSC Poesia offers a blend of European style and American comfort as it sails through the Alaskan waters.

Before the Summer 2027 season, MSC Poesia will reposition from Miami to Seattle on an 18-night cruise departing April 8, 2027, including a rare Panama Canal crossing for a unique adventure.

Highlights of MSC Poesia’s Alaska Ports

Ketchikan, Alaska – Known for salmon fishing and bald eagles, Ketchikan offers historic Creek Street, local art, and authentic totem poles dating to the 19th century.

Icy Strait Point, Alaska – Alaska’s first Indigenous-owned cruise destination, with rainforest, private beach, the world’s largest zip line, bear viewing, whale watching, kayaking, cultural experiences, and local dining in a restored salmon cannery.

Tracy Arm, Alaska – A fjord with cliffs rising 3,000 feet, waterfalls, wildlife, and the towering blue Sawyer Glaciers after 27 miles of scenic sailing.

Juneau, Alaska – Alaska’s capital, accessible only by air or sea, with snow-capped mountains, gold rush history, the Goldbelt Tram to Mount Roberts, and stunning views of the Chilkat Mountains and Gastineau Channel.

Victoria, British Columbia – A city of British heritage with gardens, architecture, wildlife viewing, and a rich food scene. Visitors can see whales and sea life while exploring the capital of British Columbia.

The final cabins and MSC Yacht Club suites for Summer 2026 Alaska cruises, along with new Summer 2027 bookings, are now available.

Will you be sailing aboard MSC Poesia in Summer 2027? Let us know in the comments!