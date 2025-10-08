Jacques Pépin Opens Revived Jacques Aboard Oceania Allura

Oceania Cruises celebrated the return of its signature French restaurant, Jacques, aboard its newest ship, Oceania Allura™, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by the restaurant’s namesake and the line’s founding Executive Culinary Director, Chef Jacques Pépin.

While docked in Boston on October 6, the line honored Chef Pépin with a ceremonial opening and luncheon. He shared heartfelt remarks before cutting the ribbon alongside his family—Claudine Pépin, Rollie Wesen, and Shorey Wesen—and longtime colleague Chef Eric Barale, Oceania Cruises’ Executive Culinary Director and Master Chef of France.

“We first debuted Jacques 14 years ago aboard Oceania Marina, and the following year on Oceania Riviera, and I am delighted to see this wonderful iteration of our much-loved culinary venue aboard our newest ship, Oceania Allura, and her sister ship, Oceania Vista,” said Chef Pépin. “Oceania Cruises has built a legacy of culinary excellence, integrity, and creativity, culminating in this new chapter of Jacques we are celebrating today. It is a proud and deeply humbling moment to share with cherished friends, family, and colleagues, many of whom I have worked with since the inception of Oceania Cruises.”

The refreshed Jacques menu combines new flavors with beloved classics, featuring dishes such as duck à l’orange with Grand Marnier, veal medallions with morel sauce, and timeless desserts like Crêpes Suzette and profiteroles.

New additions include deviled eggs topped with smoked trout rillette and sturgeon caviar, as well as tableside preparations of beef tartare and sea bass en croûte for two.

“Chef Alexis Quaretti and I are honored to continue Chef Pépin’s legacy,” said Executive Culinary Director Chef Eric Barale. “As Oceania Cruises’ first executive culinary director, he set the standard of excellence that continues to guide our chefs across the fleet. He not only embodies our philosophy of serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea®, he’s the inspiration behind it.”

For more information on Oceania Cruises’ small-ship luxury and signature cuisine, visit OceaniaCruises.com or contact a travel advisor.