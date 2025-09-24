Regent Seven Seas Partners With American Cancer Society on F1 VIP Sweepstakes

Regent Seven Seas Cruises®, in partnership with the American Cancer Society, is launching a sweepstakes for the chance to win an Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ VIP weekend experience in Austin, Texas.

From September 1–30, 2025, a $100 donation to the American Cancer Society grants entry, with proceeds supporting cancer research, advocacy, and patient services.

The grand prize, valued at $16,000, includes roundtrip airfare, luxury hotel accommodations (October 16–20, 2025), and an Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ VIP race weekend at the 2025 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix. The experience features a team garage tour, meetings with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team Driver Ambassadors, and gourmet food and beverages throughout race day.

“We are grateful to Regent Seven Seas Cruises for helping us bring this extraordinary experience to life in support of our mission,” said Wendy Johnson, Florida vice president, American Cancer Society. “Every donation made through this sweepstakes helps fund critical research, advocacy, and patient support programs that bring us closer to a world where no one has to fear a cancer diagnosis.”

Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, said, “A $100 donation puts you on the starting grid—not just for a chance to win, but to help drive meaningful progress in the fight against cancer. We are honored to partner with the American Cancer Society to give our community an exciting way to give back while offering access to an incredible sporting experience.”

Regent continues its commitment to supporting meaningful causes by partnering with the American Cancer Society to create impactful opportunities that inspire action.

For full sweepstakes details and to donate, visit f1sweepstakes.givesmart.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., age 18+ (19+ in AL and NE, 21+ in MS). Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes runs from 12:00:01 AM ET on 09/01/25 to 11:59:59 PM ET on 09/30/25. To enter, visit f1sweepstakes.givesmart.com and make a suggested $100 donation, or email your name, phone number, email, and address to [email protected] during the entry period.