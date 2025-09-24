Celebrity River Cruises to Open Bookings for 2027

Celebrity Cruises will open bookings for its first river cruise season on Thursday, September 25. The seven-night sailings travel from Budapest to Bavaria, offering the hospitality the brand is known for.

“We are thrilled to open the remaining inventory on 2027 Celebrity River Cruises sailings, following Priority Booking Access selling out earlier this month in just six minutes,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. “The response to the innovative design and unmatched experience Celebrity Compass and Celebrity Seeker will deliver has been overwhelmingly positive. Guests are going to love sailing Europe’s Rhine and Danube rivers The Celebrity Way on our fleet of elevated, cutting-edge ships.”

Celebrity River Cruises will bring the brand’s premium service and modern ship design to Europe’s rivers starting in 2027. The new fleet will feature open decks with 360-degree views, cantilevered dining pods called Magic Edge, an infinity-edge plunge pool, and a top-deck bar and grille.

Guests can choose from five stateroom categories with residential-style interiors, king beds, and extensive in-room amenities. Eight restaurants and bars – including Martini Bar, Sunset Bar, and Café Al Bacio – will offer a wide variety of dining and beverage options.

In 2027, Celebrity River Cruises will operate 33 seven-night sailings along the Rhine and Danube, with itineraries that include multiple ports per day and overnight stays in Europe’s cultural capitals. Travelers can explore historic cities, taste regional wines, and enjoy authentic European experiences both on board and ashore.

To book, visit www.celebritycruises.com/river, call 1-833-474-8803, stop by Future Cruise on board, or contact a travel advisor.