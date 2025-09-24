MSC Poesia to Undergo Major Upgrade Ahead of 2026 Alaska Season

MSC Cruises will add its signature luxury experience, the MSC Yacht Club, to MSC Poesia as part of one of the largest upgrades in the ship’s history. The refurbishment will also include new specialty restaurants, updated spa and fitness areas, and a redesigned sports bar.

New features include:

MSC Yacht Club: A private, all-inclusive area with 63 suites, a dedicated restaurant, lounge, sundeck with two hot tubs, and 24-hour butler and concierge service.

Grand Suite : Separate living space and large balcony.

Royal Suite : Private whirlpool, 840 sq. ft. terrace, and outdoor shower.

Suite highlights : Ocean-view balconies, family-friendly layouts, marble bathrooms, Nespresso machines, and minibars.

Top Sail Lounge – A private foredeck bar and lounge with panoramic views and live music.

New Butcher’s Cut – Classic American steakhouse serving premium cuts from Meat by Linz.

Reimagined Kaito Sushi Bar – Elevated Japanese cuisine and sushi in a modern setting.

All-Stars Sports Bar – A lively venue for watching games, playing bar-style games, and casual drinks.

Revamped MSC Aurea Spa – Includes an ocean-view sauna, steam rooms, salt room, and wellness areas.

Upgraded Gym by Technogym – Ocean-facing fitness center, yoga room, jogging track, and sports courts.

Alaska Cruises: Summer 2026

Starting May 2026, MSC Poesia will sail 7-night Alaska itineraries from Seattle, visiting:

Ketchikan

Icy Strait Point

Tracy Arm

Juneau

Victoria, BC

Excursions will feature wildlife viewing, cultural tours, and nature-based activities.

Additional Sailings:

Winter 2026/2027: Caribbean and Central America roundtrip from Miami.

Panama Canal Voyages: Transits between Seattle and Miami for a full Grand Voyage experience.

Booking is now open for MSC Yacht Club suites and staterooms aboard MSC Poesia.