Sapphire Princess Debuts New Upgrades After Drydock

After a two-week drydock in Portland, Oregon, Sapphire Princess has returned to service with refreshed spaces and two new specialty restaurants—Makoto Ocean and Crown Grill—opening November 16, 2025.

The 115,875-ton ship, accommodating 2,670 guests, received general refurbishments and venue transformations to introduce these dining experiences.

Makoto Ocean Sushi by Chef Makoto Okuwa

Following its debut aboard Sun Princess and Star Princess, Makoto Ocean replaces the former Internet Café on Deck 7. The restaurant features Chef Makoto Okuwa’s Edomae-style sushi with dishes like truffle salmon, snow crab temaki, and toro tartare. Signature cocktails include the Genmai Negroni and Kodai No Hana, blending yuzu juice with Doburoku, an ancient sake.

Crown Grill Steakhouse

Crown Grill now occupies the former Savoy Dining Room on Deck 5. A Princess favorite, it serves premium aged beef, chops, and seafood in an elegant setting and is recognized as one of the Best Cruise Ship Steakhouses at Sea.

Both restaurants are priced at $60 per person and included as specialty dining options for Princess Premier guests.

Upcoming Itineraries

Following her updates, Sapphire Princess will sail to Mexico, then reposition for a South America/Antarctica season, followed by Mediterranean and Northern Europe voyages in spring and summer 2026. In fall 2026, she will offer Canada/New England sailings.

In March 2027, Sapphire Princess and Diamond Princess—both built in Japan—will reunite for Princess Cruises’ largest Japan season, sailing from the Tokyo region from March through December 2027.

RELATED: Star Princess Sets Sail on Maiden Voyage

“With Makoto Ocean and Crown Grill, guests aboard Sapphire Princess can enjoy two of our most popular dining experiences,” said Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises Vice President of Food and Beverage. “These enhancements arrive just as the ship embarks on exciting seasons ahead, including our dual-ship deployment in Japan in 2027.”

For more information on Sapphire Princess and upcoming sailings, visit www.princess.com or contact a travel advisor.