PortMiami Welcomes 10 New Ships for 2025–2026

PortMiami will welcome 10 new cruise ships during the 2025–2026 season, including five new builds.

The season begins in October 2025 with the arrival of Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth and Virgin Voyages’ Brilliant Lady. November brings Zuiderdam (Holland America), Celebrity Xcel (Celebrity Cruises), and Allura (Oceania Cruises), followed by MSC Cruises’ Grandiosa in December.

In 2026, Star Seeker (Windstar) debuts in January, Eurodam (Holland America) in February, Norwegian Luna (Norwegian Cruise Line) in March, and Silver Nova (Silversea) closes the season in May.

“The arrival of these new ships reinforces Miami’s role as the global hub for cruising and reflects our strong commitment to growing tourism, supporting jobs, and strengthening our local economy,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “PortMiami remains dedicated to providing world-class service to millions of passengers each year while advancing sustainable growth and innovation.”

PortMiami also celebrated key milestones during the 2024–2025 season, including its busiest day on record—April 20, 2025—with 72,401 passengers, and a record 10 ships in port on February 8, 2025.

“We’re excited to welcome these new ships and their guests to Miami,” said Hydi Webb, PortMiami Director and CEO. “Each addition highlights the strong partnerships we’ve built with our cruise lines and reaffirms Miami’s position as the world’s premier cruise destination. The 2025–2026 season promises to be another exciting year.”

