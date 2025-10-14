Cruise NewsFeatured

PortMiami Welcomes 10 New Ships for 2025–2026

by Julie Bouchner
by Julie Bouchner

PortMiami will welcome 10 new cruise ships during the 2025–2026 season, including five new builds.

The season begins in October 2025 with the arrival of Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth and Virgin Voyages’ Brilliant Lady. November brings Zuiderdam (Holland America), Celebrity Xcel (Celebrity Cruises), and Allura (Oceania Cruises), followed by MSC Cruises’ Grandiosa in December.

In 2026, Star Seeker (Windstar) debuts in January, Eurodam (Holland America) in February, Norwegian Luna (Norwegian Cruise Line) in March, and Silver Nova (Silversea) closes the season in May.

“The arrival of these new ships reinforces Miami’s role as the global hub for cruising and reflects our strong commitment to growing tourism, supporting jobs, and strengthening our local economy,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “PortMiami remains dedicated to providing world-class service to millions of passengers each year while advancing sustainable growth and innovation.”

PortMiami also celebrated key milestones during the 2024–2025 season, including its busiest day on record—April 20, 2025—with 72,401 passengers, and a record 10 ships in port on February 8, 2025.

“We’re excited to welcome these new ships and their guests to Miami,” said Hydi Webb, PortMiami Director and CEO. “Each addition highlights the strong partnerships we’ve built with our cruise lines and reaffirms Miami’s position as the world’s premier cruise destination. The 2025–2026 season promises to be another exciting year.”

Will you be sailing out of PortMiami? Let us know in the comments!

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

You may also like

Sapphire Princess Debuts New Upgrades After Drydock

Oceania Cruises Names Food & Wine Best New...

Emerald Cruises Launches Emerald Astra

Holland America Line Launches First Ever Lipstick Blending...

Explora Journeys Opens F1 Paddock Club™ VIP for...

Jacques Pépin Opens Revived Jacques Aboard Oceania Allura

MSC Cruises Opens Bookings for Summer 2027 Alaska...

MSC Seascape Countdown Begins for Galveston Sailings

CroisiEurope Launches Seine Paddlewheel Cruises

Star Princess Sets Sail on Maiden Voyage

© 2025 Copyright Porthole Cruise & Travel. All rights reserved.