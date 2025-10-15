Electric Seaplanes Take Flight

Regent Craft and UrbanLink Air Mobility have just built a more convenient and connected future for coastal communities by launching a fleet of all-electric seagliders.

Urban Link, the Florida-based air and maritime mobility company, has upped its orders of seagliders from 27 to 47 from the manufacturer, Regent Craft.

By 2027, the versatile air-and-sea vehicles could be able to carry up to 4.3 million passengers a year over some of the most heavily trafficked short-haul routes in the United States, replacing trains and cars with faster, cleaner transportation.

This milestone marks one of the largest commercial seaglider orders to date and underscores UrbanLink’s confidence in Regent’s breakthrough technology.

By Alex Darlington

