Celebrity Xcel to Debut All-New Entertainment Experiences

When Celebrity Xcel sails in November, guests will enjoy three new theatre shows, two interactive club performances, live music, dance parties, and a wide range of activities, featuring the largest cast and most resident performers ever on a Celebrity Cruises ship.

“Celebrity Xcel will further elevate Celebrity’s award-winning offering to create a world-class entertainment destination our guests are going to love,” shares Lisa Lehr, vice president of entertainment for Celebrity Cruises. “With over 75 resident performers, guests will find unforgettable experiences and unexpected surprises at every turn.”

Theatre Productions

Mainstage: A high-energy concert spanning decades of hits, transporting audiences through iconic music festivals.

Between Takes: A 1920s Hollywood backlot spectacle blending stunts, choreography, and dynamic set design to reveal the mayhem behind the screen.

Chapters: A visually stunning journey exploring nature, transformation, and self-discovery, inviting guests to see themselves in the story.

The Club

254 West: An interactive 80s-themed party with a high-energy after-party.

HOTEL: A comedic cabaret-style “whodunit” with musical numbers and twists that challenge guests to solve the mystery.

Live Music & Dance Parties

Piano bar sing-alongs, country music at Saddle Up Saloon, candlelit classic rock concerts, and Mediterranean-inspired evenings at Bora.

Shine the Night returns as an outdoor dance party under the stars.

Destination Entertainment at The Bazaar

Four immersive festivals—Carnival, Aqua, Viva, and Flora—bring the cultures of The Bahamas, Mexico, the Cayman Islands, and the Dominican Republic to life through music, costumes, and interactive activities.

Games & Interactive Experiences

High Stakes and Brain Spin: Mass-participation game shows combining luck, strategy, and skill.

Escape-room challenges, destination-themed treasure hunts, and Game On at The Club, an updated interactive arcade experience.

Camp at Sea introduces a digital game wall with 50+ new games for guests under 18.

Xcel Dream Makers

Guests helped shape key entertainment, including costumes for Chapters, programming for Saddle Up Saloon and Viva, and signature elements of the Shine the Night party.

Itineraries

Inaugural season departs Fort Lauderdale with seven-night sailings to The Bahamas, Mexico, the Cayman Islands, and Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten.

Summer 2026 marks the European debut, with seven- to 11-night Mediterranean itineraries from Barcelona and Athens, including overnight stays in Madeira, Portugal.

For bookings and details, visit www.celebrity.com, call 1-800-CELEBRITY, or contact a travel advisor.