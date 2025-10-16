MSC World Asia to Offer Largest Variety of Yacht Club Suites

MSC Cruises’ newest flagship, MSC World Asia, will offer the fleet’s largest variety of MSC Yacht Club suites when she begins sailing the Mediterranean on December 4, 2026.

Introducing the Royal Duplex Suite

The Royal Duplex Suite spans 570 sq. ft. across two decks, connected by a spiral staircase.

The upper-level bedroom features a queen-size bed (convertible to two singles), sea views, cotton linens, and a dressing area with a vanity.

The main-level bedroom includes two single bunk beds and a wardrobe.

The suite has a spacious living area with a large sofa bed, 118 sq. ft. balcony with hot tub and seating, four TVs, and a minibar with Nespresso machine.

Two marble bathrooms include premium organic amenities, towels, slippers, and bathrobes.

The suite sleeps up to six guests, making it ideal for families or groups.

Cristian Comirla, Senior Director, Yacht Club & Hotel Services, said, “MSC World Asia will provide an unparalleled cruise experience when she sets sail in the Mediterranean next year. Guests can enjoy all the facilities and services they love about the MSC Yacht Club, with the exciting addition of the new Royal Duplex Suite—perfect for larger groups and families while still accessing the ship’s entertainment, dining, and amenities.”

Other MSC Yacht Club Suites

Owner Suites: Over 1,614 sq. ft. with private terrace, hot tub, and al fresco dining.

Royal Suite with Hot Tub: 548–624 sq. ft., private balcony with hot tub, outdoor dining, walk-in wardrobe.

Duplex Suite with Hot Tub: 495 sq. ft. over two decks; lower deck dining/living with sofa bed, upper deck bedroom, private sundeck with hot tub.

Duplex Suite: 495 sq. ft., open living/dining with sofa bed, private balcony downstairs, master bedroom and bathroom upstairs.

Deluxe Suite: 269 sq. ft., private balcony, convertible double bed, wardrobe, seating area.

Interior Suite: 161 sq. ft., double bed (convertible), wardrobe, bathroom with shower.

More about the Yacht Club Experience

MSC Yacht Club is MSC Cruises’ all-inclusive “ship-within-a-ship” concept, offering a private lounge and restaurant, 24-hour butler and concierge service, a premium drink package, unlimited Wi-Fi, priority embarkation and disembarkation, access to the Aurea Spa thermal area, and exclusive shore excursions.

MSC World Asia Itineraries

MSC World Asia offers seven-night itineraries to Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia (Rome), Messina, Valletta, and Naples, with accessible embarkation at every port. Winter 2026/27 and Summer 2027 itineraries will feature these ports.

