Having lived 40 years in South Florida, surrounded by some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, I considered myself a connoisseur of coastal living. Imagine my surprise when I discovered that just 50 miles offshore, there was a little sliver of paradise in the Bahamas called Resorts World Bimini that made all my usual island getaways feel like warm-up acts.

This property is far more than a resort: it is a mood, with a well-crafted vibe that provides an excuse to relax and chill. I completely ignored the gym, no matter how shiny and high-tech it looked. Spa robes are more my workout aesthetic anyway, and the sanctuary of the resort’s Serenity Spa with ocean-infused treatments felt far more restorative. And while others hit the casino with gleaming eyes and poker faces, I opted for a safer bet: a tropical cocktail by the rooftop pool.

Shopping? Not my thing. But somehow, browsing through the charming little shops in the adjacent Fisherman’s Village didn’t feel like a chore, it felt like discovery. And when someone suggested the ever-popular deep-sea fishing, I nodded politely and went back to relaxing in my private beach cabana. I didn’t come here to wrestle marlin. I came here to breathe.

While the resort’s deluxe suites and amenities offer plenty to impress, nothing rivals the magnetic pull of its private Bimini Beach complex. This is pure island chic, with an expansive pool lined with sleek loungers and umbrellas, a DJ spinning the perfect soundtrack, and an endless stretch of white sand that dissolves into crystalline turquoise waters. Every scene could be the cover shot of a dream escape.

Guests of the resort enjoy complimentary access to the beach club, while visitors arriving by cruise ship can purchase day passes to join the fun. But those sailing aboard a Virgin Voyages ship are especially lucky — they’re treated to exclusive complimentary access, complete with a sumptuous buffet lunch overlooking the sea.

What’s Cooking

Whether you’re sipping a signature rum cocktail beneath the palms or wading into the calm shallows, time seems to slow to the rhythm of the island. Attentive beach attendants appear just when you need a refill, while the aroma of fresh-grilled seafood drifts from the open-air Beach 360 restaurant. Sampling fresh lobster rolls, sweet sticky ribs, piri-piri chicken, or crispy fried whole snapper was the perfect version of beachside dining.

Back in the main building, guests can enjoy breakfast and dinner at The Tides Restaurant, where local specialties take center stage. Who wouldn’t appreciate Asian fusion all rolled up at The Sushi Bar. For a more relaxed dining experience, Hemingway’s offers comfort classics with Bahamian twists.

Taking It To The Streets

Bimini couldn’t be more different from the often-hectic streets of Nassau. This laid-back and charming island has just one main road, making it nearly impossible to get lost. While a few cars can be spotted, the golf cart is the vehicle of choice here. We rented one from the resort and spent our mornings exploring the neighborhoods of Whispering Pines, Bailey Town, and Alice Town.

Wandering along the coastal road, we stopped to sample classic Bahamian conch salad from a roadside vendor. A quick detour to an unassuming local bakery led us to pick up a warm, freshly baked loaf of Bimini bread. Though we had planned to bring it home as a gift, our good intentions didn’t survive past midday—it was gone before lunch.

Getting to the islands requires some advance planning but the journey is a breeze. Baleària operates ferry service between Fort Lauderdale and Bimini on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with a quick two-hour crossing that delivers guests directly to a private pier owned and operated by Resorts World Bimini. For those who prefer to fly, American Airlines will launch new service from Miami in early 2026.

At Resorts World Bimini, island life felt effortless yet elevated. The atmosphere shifts from Florida chic to elegance with a barefoot soul. Sometimes, the most surprising journeys aren’t far-flung. They’re just waiting quietly nearby, asking only that you slow down, show up, and see them with fresh eyes. It’s this kind of fun-filled island experience that will keep the stay at Resorts World Bimini etched in memory long after the tan has faded.