Silversea Unveils Largest-Ever Voyage Collection for 2027-2028

Silversea has revealed its largest voyage collection for summer 2027 and winter 2027-2028, featuring 414 sailings across 12 ships from February 2027 to May 2028. The collection includes 271 classic voyages and 143 expeditions to over 600 destinations in more than 100 countries, including 30 maiden calls. Sailings range from six to 77 days and can be combined for flexible travel.
New highlights include Silversea’s first summer season in Japan, warm-water expeditions, and itineraries on two Nova-Class ships. Three Grand Voyages in the Mediterranean, Asia, and South America offer immersive cultural experiences.
“Our voyage collection 2027-2028 marks a new chapter in luxury travel,” said Bert Hernandez, president of Silversea. “Our 12 ships will take guests to iconic and hidden destinations, including 30 maiden calls, with exclusive access to festivals and events such as the Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, the Monaco Grand Prix, and Japan’s Awa Odori, creating unforgettable experiences.”
Voyage Collection 2027-2028 Highlights
Exclusive Access to Events and Festivals
Nearly 30 Silversea events showcase local culture, including:
- Monaco Grand Prix
- Carnival in Rio de Janeiro
- Cherry blossom season and Awa Odori in Japan
- Edinburgh Military Tattoo
- San Sebastián Street Festival, Puerto Rico
- Puccini Opera Festival, Italy
- Bastille Day, France
Nova-Class Ships in the Mediterranean, Caribbean & Central America
Silver Nova and Silver Ray operate 68 voyages, blending iconic destinations with lesser-known ports. Highlights include Dubrovnik, Mykonos, Istanbul, and St. Barts, with immersive shore experiences like flamenco in Cadiz and private concerts in Ephesus.
First Summer Season in Japan
Six combinable sailings aboard Silver Muse explore Japan’s ports and festivals, including Kyoto’s Gion Matsuri and Tokushima’s Awa Odori, with overnight stays in Osaka. Onboard S.A.L.T. programs and culinary experiences deepen connections to local culture.
143 New Expeditions
Expeditions aboard Silver Cloud, Silver Wind, and Silver Endeavour include:
- Warm-water destinations: Japan, Southeast Asia, Great Barrier Reef
- Arctic & Greenland: 20 immersive journeys with Northern Lights, Midnight Sun, wildlife, and indigenous cultural encounters
- Antarctica: 43 journeys, including 32 Fly Cruise sailings, exploring over 50 destinations
Three New Grand Voyages
- Mediterranean 2027 – Silver Dawn: 60 days, 48 destinations, S.A.L.T. experiences, boutique and marquee ports
- Asia 2028 – Silver Muse: 51 days, 28 destinations, 10 overnights, cherry blossom season and Southeast Asia highlights
- South America 2028 – Silver Ray: 77 days, 40 destinations, UNESCO sites, overnights in Lima, Rio, Buenos Aires, Ushuaia, with cultural and wildlife experiences
Expanded pre-, mid-, and post-cruise programs, curated City Stays, and reimagined shore excursions offer greater choice and personalization.
General sales open October 22, 2025.
