Silversea Unveils Largest-Ever Voyage Collection for 2027-2028

Silversea has revealed its largest voyage collection for summer 2027 and winter 2027-2028, featuring 414 sailings across 12 ships from February 2027 to May 2028. The collection includes 271 classic voyages and 143 expeditions to over 600 destinations in more than 100 countries, including 30 maiden calls. Sailings range from six to 77 days and can be combined for flexible travel.

New highlights include Silversea’s first summer season in Japan, warm-water expeditions, and itineraries on two Nova-Class ships. Three Grand Voyages in the Mediterranean, Asia, and South America offer immersive cultural experiences.

“Our voyage collection 2027-2028 marks a new chapter in luxury travel,” said Bert Hernandez, president of Silversea. “Our 12 ships will take guests to iconic and hidden destinations, including 30 maiden calls, with exclusive access to festivals and events such as the Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, the Monaco Grand Prix, and Japan’s Awa Odori, creating unforgettable experiences.”

Voyage Collection 2027-2028 Highlights

Exclusive Access to Events and Festivals

Nearly 30 Silversea events showcase local culture, including:

Monaco Grand Prix

Carnival in Rio de Janeiro

Cherry blossom season and Awa Odori in Japan

Edinburgh Military Tattoo

San Sebastián Street Festival, Puerto Rico

Puccini Opera Festival, Italy

Bastille Day, France

Nova-Class Ships in the Mediterranean, Caribbean & Central America

Silver Nova and Silver Ray operate 68 voyages, blending iconic destinations with lesser-known ports. Highlights include Dubrovnik, Mykonos, Istanbul, and St. Barts, with immersive shore experiences like flamenco in Cadiz and private concerts in Ephesus.

First Summer Season in Japan

Six combinable sailings aboard Silver Muse explore Japan’s ports and festivals, including Kyoto’s Gion Matsuri and Tokushima’s Awa Odori, with overnight stays in Osaka. Onboard S.A.L.T. programs and culinary experiences deepen connections to local culture.

143 New Expeditions

Expeditions aboard Silver Cloud, Silver Wind, and Silver Endeavour include:

Warm-water destinations: Japan, Southeast Asia, Great Barrier Reef

Arctic & Greenland: 20 immersive journeys with Northern Lights, Midnight Sun, wildlife, and indigenous cultural encounters

Antarctica: 43 journeys, including 32 Fly Cruise sailings, exploring over 50 destinations

Three New Grand Voyages

Mediterranean 2027 – Silver Dawn: 60 days, 48 destinations, S.A.L.T. experiences, boutique and marquee ports

Asia 2028 – Silver Muse: 51 days, 28 destinations, 10 overnights, cherry blossom season and Southeast Asia highlights

South America 2028 – Silver Ray: 77 days, 40 destinations, UNESCO sites, overnights in Lima, Rio, Buenos Aires, Ushuaia, with cultural and wildlife experiences

Expanded pre-, mid-, and post-cruise programs, curated City Stays, and reimagined shore excursions offer greater choice and personalization.

General sales open October 22, 2025.

Will you be sailing with Silversea? Let us know in the comments!