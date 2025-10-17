MSC Group Marks Shore Power Milestone in Valletta

MSC Group’s Cruise Division took another major step toward decarbonization as MSC World Europa and EXPLORA II connected to shore power at Valletta’s Grand Harbour on October 15 and 16, 2025.

MORE ABOUT THE EVENT

The event, attended by Malta’s Prime Minister Dr. Robert Abela and senior government officials, underscored the company’s commitment to cleaner port operations. The back-to-back connections marked a first for the Group, with EXPLORA II becoming Explora Journeys’ first ship to connect to shore-side electricity in Europe.

Prime Minister of Malta, Dr Robert Abela, commented: “Our collaboration with global partners such as MSC Group shows how Malta can combine economic growth with environmental progress. The shore-power system at the Grand Harbour is a national investment in cleaner air, quieter communities, and sustainable tourism. It is encouraging to see international cruise operators like MSC actively using the facility and helping us set an example for the Mediterranean region.”

Since Valletta’s shore power facility opened in 2024—when MSC World Europa became the first vessel to use it—MSC Cruises’ ships have logged around 300 hours connected to shore power, reducing emissions equivalent to half a month of traditional port operations.

The milestone coincided with the GreenPort Congress 20th Anniversary & Decarbonising the Future Conference 2025, reinforcing Malta’s role in advancing the EU’s Fit for 55 plan, which requires all major European ports to offer shore power by 2030.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Group’s Cruise Division, added: “These connections show how technology, investment, and partnership can deliver immediate environmental benefits. Malta was the first Mediterranean port to make shore power operational, and together we’re proving that sustainable infrastructure can support both environmental goals and the growth of cruise tourism. We thank the Maltese Government for their continued support and are proud to mark this milestone together.”

All MSC Cruises ships built since 2017 are equipped with shore power capability, and retrofitting continues across the fleet. Today, 18 of the Cruise Division’s 25 vessels can connect to shore-side electricity, with additional installations underway.

In 2024, MSC Cruises connected to shore power in 13 ports, completing 142 successful connections—more than triple the previous year.

MSC Group continues to expand shore power connections across its fleet and ports worldwide to further reduce emissions in port.