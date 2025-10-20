Carnival Cruise Line Celebrates 25 Years Sailing from Galveston

Carnival Cruise Line marked 25 years of sailing from Galveston with a special event aboard its flagship, Carnival Jubilee. As the first cruise line to homeport in Galveston in 2000, Carnival has since welcomed more than 10 million guests through the port—helping establish the city as a leading cruise hub.

President Christine Duffy hosted the celebration alongside community leaders, business partners, and officials—including U.S. Congressman Randy Weber, Galveston Mayor Craig Brown, and Port Director and CEO Rodger Rees—honoring the cruise line’s long-standing partnership with the community.

“Sailing from Galveston has been a defining part of Carnival’s story for the last 25 years, and we’re just getting started,” said Duffy. “This milestone is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when strong partnerships, community support, and a passion for fun come together. From being the first cruise operator to homeport here to launching Carnival Jubilee—a ship that honors our Texas roots—we’re proud of what we’ve built and even more excited about what’s ahead.”

Carnival Jubilee holds a special place in this legacy as the first new ship inaugurated at the Port of Galveston in 2023. Featuring a Texas star on her bow, she represents Carnival’s continued commitment to the region. The Excel-class ship was also the first North American vessel to offer 5G connectivity and the first Galveston-based ship powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), underscoring Carnival’s focus on innovation and sustainability.

“Galveston loves Carnival,” said Mayor Craig Brown. “As we celebrate 25 years together, we look forward to many more decades of welcoming Carnival guests and continuing to grow the positive economic impact on our community.”

Carnival remains the only cruise line homeporting four ships from Galveston. Beginning in 2027/28, a refreshed lineup will bring its largest-ever guest capacity and an expanded range of itineraries from the port.

“Celebrating 25 years with Carnival highlights the strong partnership between our port and the cruise line,” said Rodger Rees, Port Director and CEO. “Their ongoing investment has driven meaningful economic growth, and we’re proud to share this milestone.”

Carnival offers cruises from Galveston ranging from short getaways to week-long voyages across the Caribbean, Mexico, and The Bahamas, with many itineraries including a visit to Celebration Key, the line’s new private destination.

The anniversary also coincided with the Port of Galveston’s bicentennial celebrations, including the 200th Anniversary Gala, sponsored by Carnival. Proceeds from the event fund maritime scholarships at Texas A&M University at Galveston.

For more information or to book a Carnival cruise, visit www.carnival.com, call 1-800-CARNIVAL, or contact a travel advisor.