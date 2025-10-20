Cruise NewsFeatured

PONANT EXPLORATIONS Extends “Enticing Iceland” Offer

by Julie Bouchner
PONANT EXPLORATIONS has extended its “Enticing Iceland” offer, giving travelers more time to save on a voyage to Iceland. On select 2026 departures booked by November 23, 2025, guests can choose between complimentary roundtrip airfare (valued up to $1,000) or a post-cruise stay that includes one night at a hotel, meals, beverages, transfers, guided tours, and entrance fees.

The offer applies to summer 2026 Iceland itineraries exploring the remote Westfjords, known for dramatic waterfalls, wildlife, and rich local culture. Eligible sailings will take place aboard L’Austral, Le Bellot, and Le Lapérouse. Travel advisors will receive up to $500 for each newly deposited booking.

Eligible Voyages
Icelandic Mosaic | 7 nights | Reykjavík to Reykjavík
Ports: Surtsey; Heimaey, Vestmannaeyjar; Grundarfjörður; Grímsey; Akureyri; Ísafjörður
2026 Departures: May 25, June 13, June 20, July 6, July 13, July 20, July 27, August 3

Beethoven’s Icelandic Symphony: A Musical Voyage | 7 nights | Reykjavík to Reykjavík
Ports: Surtsey; Heimaey, Vestmannaeyjar; Grundarfjörður; Grímsey; Akureyri; Ísafjörður
2026 Departure: June 6

For more information, contact a travel advisor, visit us.ponant.com, or call 1-888-400-1082.
Offer available exclusively in the Americas.

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

