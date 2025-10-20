PONANT EXPLORATIONS Extends “Enticing Iceland” Offer

PONANT EXPLORATIONS has extended its “Enticing Iceland” offer, giving travelers more time to save on a voyage to Iceland. On select 2026 departures booked by November 23, 2025, guests can choose between complimentary roundtrip airfare (valued up to $1,000) or a post-cruise stay that includes one night at a hotel, meals, beverages, transfers, guided tours, and entrance fees.

The offer applies to summer 2026 Iceland itineraries exploring the remote Westfjords, known for dramatic waterfalls, wildlife, and rich local culture. Eligible sailings will take place aboard L’Austral, Le Bellot, and Le Lapérouse. Travel advisors will receive up to $500 for each newly deposited booking.

Eligible Voyages

Icelandic Mosaic | 7 nights | Reykjavík to Reykjavík

Ports: Surtsey; Heimaey, Vestmannaeyjar; Grundarfjörður; Grímsey; Akureyri; Ísafjörður

2026 Departures: May 25, June 13, June 20, July 6, July 13, July 20, July 27, August 3

Beethoven’s Icelandic Symphony: A Musical Voyage | 7 nights | Reykjavík to Reykjavík

Ports: Surtsey; Heimaey, Vestmannaeyjar; Grundarfjörður; Grímsey; Akureyri; Ísafjörður

2026 Departure: June 6

For more information, contact a travel advisor, visit us.ponant.com, or call 1-888-400-1082.

Offer available exclusively in the Americas.