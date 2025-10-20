MSC Cruises Expands Formula 1® Partnership

Coming off its role as title sponsor of the 2025 Austin Grand Prix™, MSC Cruises announced it will headline three Formula 1® World Championship races in 2026 — in Austin, Texas; Barcelona, Spain; and São Paulo, Brazil.

The announcement highlights MSC Cruises’ growing presence in North America as it prepares to launch year-round sailings from Galveston, Texas, on November 9, 2025, aboard MSC Seascape. At this year’s Austin Grand Prix™, the brand was prominently featured with trackside branding, hospitality activations, and logo placement on the BWT Alpine A525 car.

During the race weekend, Rubén A. Rodríguez, CEO of MSC Group Cruise Division North America, presented the Constructor’s Trophy on the podium.

“As we expand in the U.S. and bring our signature European-inspired experience to Texas, this partnership celebrates innovation and world-class entertainment,” said Rodríguez. “We’re excited to welcome guests aboard MSC Seascape from Galveston and to return as title sponsor for the 2026 Austin Grand Prix™.”

A global partner of Formula 1® since 2022, MSC Cruises recently extended its collaboration through 2030. The line will serve as title sponsor for the Formula 1 MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix 2026, Gran Premio de Barcelona-Catalunya 2026, and Grande Prêmio de São Paulo 2026, strengthening its connection to the sport.

Launching in November 2025, MSC Seascape will sail 7-night Western Caribbean itineraries from Galveston to Costa Maya and Cozumel (Mexico) and Roatán (Honduras). Onboard, guests can test their skills in an F1 Simulator, offering an authentic taste of racing excitement at sea.

By combining its growing U.S. presence with its global Formula 1® partnership, MSC Cruises continues to bring together innovation, entertainment, and travel—delivering world-class experiences both on land and at sea.