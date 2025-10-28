The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Announces 2027 Europe Voyages

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection announced its summer 2027 Mediterranean and Northern Europe itineraries aboard Evrima and Ilma, now open for reservations.

From April through October, the season includes 50 voyages featuring major cities, smaller ports, and longer stays ashore.

Twelve new ports join the lineup across France, Denmark, Norway, Germany, Spain, and Italy, including La Rochelle, Zadar, Aarhus, Travemünde, San Sebastián, Santander, and A Coruña.

Tilbury, London becomes a new turnaround port for Northern Europe. In the Adriatic, all itineraries include Dubrovnik and frequent calls to Kotor. Expanded Greek Isles sailings of four to seven nights feature Piran and Nafplio, with added Marina time for swimming and water activities.

Shore excursions highlight each port: a château lunch in Bordeaux, guided walks with tastings in Porto, off-roading on Mount Etna, and a helicopter flight over Mallorca with a winery visit. Aegean itineraries include Ephesus and Caferli, while Northern Europe sailings feature extended time in the fjords.

Summer 2027 Highlights Aboard Evrima

July 19, 2027 | 9-Night London to Copenhagen

Visits Haugesund, Olden, Ålesund, Geirangerfjord, Bergen, Aarhus, and Copenhagen.

August 20, 2027 | 5-Night Reykjavik Round Trip

Sails from Reykjavik to Grundarfjörður, Ísafjörður, and Akureyri, crossing the Arctic Circle before returning.

Summer 2027 Highlights Aboard Ilma

May 13, 2027 | 4-Night Athens Round Trip

Calls on Mykonos, Delos, Kuşadası, Ephesus, and Patmos.

August 24, 2027 | 7-Night Rome Round Trip

Visits Trapani, Gozo, Siracusa, Lipari, and Amalfi before returning to Rome.

Onboard Experience

All-suite accommodations feature private terraces, fine dining, and attentive service. Guests can enjoy The Ritz-Carlton Spa®, multiple dining venues, and the yacht’s Marina for direct sea access. Voyages balance well-known ports with smaller harbors for a mix of exploration and relaxation.

Reservations for summer 2027 Mediterranean and Northern Europe voyages are open at ritzcarltonyachtcollection.com.