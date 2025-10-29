Azamara Cruises Unveils Winter 2027-2028 Cruises

Azamara, known for its small ships and destination-focused cruises, has announced its Winter 2027–2028 season.

Running from October 16, 2027, to April 28, 2028, the lineup features 87 cruises with more late-night and overnight stays than ever before—over 150 late departures and 60 overnight visits. The itineraries are designed to give travelers extra time to explore each port, enjoy local nightlife, and experience destinations at their own pace.

“We’re incredibly excited to unveil our Winter 2027/2028 cruises, a season that truly embodies Azamara’s commitment to destination immersion,” said Michael Pawlus, Head of Itinerary Planning at Azamara. “From new maiden ports and rare journeys through Egypt to more combinable cruises, these itineraries were crafted to give guests more time to connect with each destination, creating experiences that linger long after the journey ends.”

This season introduces six new ports, new itineraries through Egypt, and more options to combine cruises into extended trips. With 30 pre-designed back-to-back combinations, travelers can easily explore multiple regions without extra planning. One example includes a 28-night journey combining a 14-night Vietnam & Hong Kong cruise with a 14-night Japan Intensive voyage, visiting 20 ports in total.

The six new ports include São Francisco do Sul and Paranaguá in Brazil, Fraser Island and Gladstone in Australia, Bimini in the Bahamas, and Algiers in Algeria. Highlights range from Bimini’s world-famous fishing to Fraser Island’s clear lakes and Algiers’ historic architecture.

Guests can also experience Egypt during its cooler season, from October to February, with extended stays in Luxor and Alexandria for a closer look at the country’s ancient sites and culture.

Azamara will return to several ports not visited in years, including Porto Belo and Rio Grande in Brazil, Sandakan in Malaysia, New Orleans in the U.S., and Coron in the Philippines.

Travelers who book early can save 30% and receive $4,500 in added value through Azamara’s “Always Azamara” inclusions. For details or to book, visit azamara.com.