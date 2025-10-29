Royal Caribbean Unveils 2027 Europe Season and Santorini Beach Club

ChatGPT said:

Royal Caribbean has unveiled its 2027 Europe season, featuring new destinations, ships, and experiences. Headlining the lineup is the debut of the Royal Beach Club Santorini, offering a new way to experience the island’s beaches and culture. Legend of the Seas also returns to Europe with 7-night Mediterranean sailings. Bookings are now open for Crown & Anchor Society members, with general reservations beginning Thursday, October 30.

The 2027 season offers a mix of short getaways and longer cruises ranging from two to nine nights. Departures will take place from Barcelona, Rome (Civitavecchia), Ravenna, Athens (Piraeus), and Southampton, with visits to destinations across the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

New highlights include Mariner of the Seas making its Southampton debut and Brilliance of the Seas sailing from Ravenna with new stops in Porto, Portugal, and Tangier, Morocco. Guests aboard Brilliance, Rhapsody, and Odyssey of the Seas can experience the Royal Beach Club Santorini, combining exploration of the island’s villages with time at the beach club’s cabanas, restaurants, and waterfront areas.

On board, travelers can enjoy diverse dining and entertainment — from steakhouses and sushi bars to live music, stage shows, and spa retreats. Thrill seekers can take on the FlowRider surf simulator, Crown’s Edge zipline, and The Perfect Storm waterslides, while others unwind in adults-only spaces and oceanview pools.

Europe 2027 Highlights

Legend of the Seas – From Barcelona and Rome

Sailing 7-night itineraries through France, Italy, and Spain, Legend features 28 dining options, the immersive Royal Railway dining experience, and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” on stage. Guests can also enjoy the Category 6 waterpark, Crown’s Edge, and seven ocean-view pools.

Mariner of the Seas – From Southampton

Offering 2- to 9-night cruises, Mariner will visit Porto, the Norwegian fjords, Copenhagen, and Seville. Highlights include The Perfect Storm waterslides, the Royal Escape Room, ice shows at Studio B, and dining at Jamie’s Italian, Chops Grille, and Johnny Rockets.

Rhapsody of the Seas – From Athens (Piraeus)

Returning after four years, Rhapsody will sail 7-night itineraries through Greece, Turkey, Morocco, and Egypt. Voyages include overnights in Istanbul or Alexandria and access to Royal Beach Club Santorini. Entertainment includes acrobatic shows at the Centrum and outdoor activities such as rock climbing.

Brilliance of the Seas – From Ravenna

Brilliance will explore the Greek Isles, Croatia, and the Adriatic coast on 7-night cruises. Guests can visit Split, Montenegro’s fjords, and Royal Beach Club Santorini, while enjoying onboard favorites like Chops Grille, Izumi, R Bar, and Vintages.

Explorer of the Seas – From Barcelona, Rome, Ravenna, and Athens

Explorer will offer 7-night Mediterranean itineraries to Italy, France, Spain, Croatia, Montenegro, and Greece. Highlights include the FlowRider surf simulator, ice rink, and rock-climbing wall, plus dining at Giovanni’s Table, Izumi, and Windjammer.

Odyssey of the Seas – From Rome

Odyssey will sail 7-night cruises to Mykonos, Santorini, Ephesus, and Naples. On board, guests can enjoy the North Star observation pod, SeaPlex with bumper cars and laser tag, and high-tech entertainment at Two70.

Learn more about Royal Caribbean’s 2027 European season at RoyalCaribbean.com.