Explora Journeys Launches Caribbean Voyage with Mike Horn

Explora Journeys will offer a special 10-night Caribbean sailing aboard EXPLORA II in January 2026, featuring explorer and brand ambassador Mike Horn.

“A Journey of Caribbean Calm & Bahamian Blue” departs Miami on January 25, 2026, and returns February 4, 2026. The itinerary includes calls in Puerto Plata, Kralendijk, Oranjestad, Willemstad, and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Guests will have the opportunity to sail alongside Horn and take part in programming focused on exploration and ocean conservation.

Horn will join the voyage on January 30 in Oranjestad for five nights of “Ocean Dialogues” at sea, featuring conversations on adventure, resilience, and marine stewardship. The experience continues at Ocean Cay with visits to the MSC Foundation’s Marine Conservation Center, where guests will learn about coral restoration and marine protection initiatives.

RELATED: Explora Journeys Opens F1 Paddock Club™ VIP for Monaco Grand Prix 2026

More about Mike Horn

Horn, a South African-born Swiss explorer and world-record holder, is known for achievements including a solo trek to the North Pole in Arctic winter and a motor-less circumnavigation of the globe along the equator. As a member of the MSC Foundation’s Advisory Board, he supports the organization’s efforts to protect the marine environment and local communities.

“Discovery is at the heart of what we do, creating experiences that inspire curiosity and enhance guests’ engagement throughout their Journey,” said Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys. “Partnering with Mike Horn and the MSC Foundation allows us to offer guests extraordinary adventures alongside a deeper understanding of the ocean’s beauty, power and vulnerability. This Journey celebrates connection and meaningful ocean experiences.”

The itinerary includes guided activities, conservation programming, and a visit to the brand’s private island reserve.

Will you be sailing with Explora Journeys and Mike Horn? Let us know in the comments!