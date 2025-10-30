Silver Spirit Concludes 2025 Venetian Society Reunion Voyage

Silversea has completed its 2025 Venetian Society Reunion Voyage aboard Silver Spirit, hosting a record number of loyalty members from October 17–29. The sailing departed from Fusina (Venice) and sailed to Athens (Piraeus), with calls at 11 ports across three countries, and included dedicated events, hosted excursions, entertainment, and commemorative gifts for Venetian Society members.

“Silversea’s Venetian Society Reunion Voyages are a testament to the deep sense of community that defines our brand,” said Bert Hernandez, president, Silversea. “These voyages celebrate not only our loyal travelers, but the spirit of curiosity that inspires every Silversea journey. It was a pleasure to join both returning and new guests on this unforgettable voyage through some of the world’s most beloved destinations.”

12 Days of Events & Exploration

The 2025 Venetian Society Reunion Voyage began in Fusina (Venice) with a welcome event featuring live music and themed décor. Guests visited Venice, Trieste, and Dubrovnik, taking in landmarks such as St. Mark’s Basilica, Piazza San Marco, Piazza Unità d’Italia, and Dubrovnik’s Old City. In Croatia, guests also visited the Konavle Valley for a local wine tasting.

After a stop in Bari, the sailing continued to the Greek islands, including Santorini, Rhodes, Monemvasia, and Souda Bay. In Rhodes, guests attended an evening “Aegean Soirée” with traditional food, wine, and live music. The voyage ended in Athens (Piraeus), with opportunities to visit museums and historic sites.

Onboard programming included a champagne teatime with live music, three local performances, and a reception and dinner hosted by senior leadership. Two champagne dinners featured Duval-Leroy’s Heritage Collection, including rare vintages from 1988, 1997, 2002, and 2008.

2026 Venetian Society Reunion Voyage

The 2026 Reunion Voyage will sail on Silver Shadow from June 19–July 1, 2026, roundtrip from Nice. The 12-day itinerary will visit ports in Italy, Sicily, Malta, and the French Riviera, with exclusive onboard events and more than 100 curated shore excursions.

Nova Class in the Mediterranean, 2026

In 2026, Silver Nova and Silver Ray will operate 50 Mediterranean sailings, including shorter itineraries to ports such as Saint-Tropez, Portofino, and Rijeka. The Nova Class design offers expanded outdoor space and panoramic views, providing access to smaller ports and coastal destinations across the region.