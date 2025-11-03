The 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards!

You’ve picked the best in cruise — the best ships, the best amenities, and the best destinations.

And here they are….

🚢 Float Your Boat

Surprisingly, over half of our respondents, 58 percent, preferred river cruising to any other kind of cruising. Of those river fans, 92 percent preferred European ports, but we did have activity elsewhere in the world — including (for our first time) African rivers.

Although Le Commandant Charcot sailed to victory with expedition enthusiasts, ships from Abercrombie & Kent and Celebrity scored well, and Seabourn Venture was listed high as well.

It was also a good year for smaller lines. Little-known lines Cruise Croatia and Sail Vela got surprising traction among luxury voters, and Overseas Adventure Travel got quite a few mentions as a write-in for solo travel.

Best Ocean Ship

MSC Cruises, MSC World America

Best River Ship

Riverside Luxury Cruises, Riverside Mozart

Best Luxury Ship

Explora Journeys, Explora I

Best Expedition Ship

Ponant, Le Commandant Charcot

Best Cruise Line for Teens

Royal Caribbean International

Best Cruise Value-for-the-Money

Carnival Cruise Line

Best Cruise Line for Solo Travelers

Norwegian Cruise Line

Most Romantic Cruise Line

Windstar Cruises

Best Eco-Friendly Cruise Line

MSC Cruises

Best Shore Excursions

MSC Cruises

Best Multigenerational/Family Cruise Line

Princess Cruises

Best Cruise Line Private Island

MSC Cruises, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve

Best Antarctic Cruise

Atlas Ocean Voyages

Best World Cruise

Cunard

⚓ All Aboard

A relatively new line, Victory Cruise Lines, showed surprisingly well for Best Entertainment, but couldn’t overcome the lead from Royal Caribbean fans. The Best Enrichment category also had a surprising showing from Grand Circle Cruise Line. Best Service went to the reborn Crystal Cruises, but very nearly to either Oceania Cruises or Windstar Cruises, both of whom tied for second place.

Best Onboard Activities

Royal Caribbean International

Best Onboard Enrichment

Viking

Best Main Dining Room Cuisine

Oceania Cruises

Best Specialty Restaurant

Oceania Cruises, Red Ginger

Best Accommodations

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Best Casino

Norwegian Cruise Line

Best Spa Facilities

Norwegian Cruise Line

Best Wellness Programs

Explora Journeys

Best Fitness Facilities

Virgin Voyages

Best Onboard Shopping

Celebrity Cruises

Best Facilities for Guests with Disabilities

Holland America Line

Best Children’s Programs

Disney Cruise Line

Best Cruise Ship Entertainment

Royal Caribbean International

Best Service

Crystal Cruises

Best Onboard Bar/Lounge

Princess Cruises, Good Spirits at Sea

Best Cruise Director

Carnival Cruise Line, Kyndall “Fire” Magyar

Best Onboard Technology

Disney Cruise Line

Best Cruise Line App

Virgin Voyages

Hot Spots & Cool Places

In our newest category, African River Ports, many cruisers loved various stops along the Nile, but the lure of Victoria Falls was too great to overcome.

For ocean ports this year, the cruise-friendly Caribbean region was less popular than either the Med, Northern Europe, and Alaska. (This may be a Porthole first!)

Aruba didn’t place first in our Caribbean categories, but notably ranked high for both shopping and beaches. Voters also recognized Puerto Rico and Bermuda as the best ports for history and culture. That cultural category (another surprise) voters found more compelling than either shopping or cuisine this year — though beaches still rule the roost when it comes to a Caribbean vacation.

Best European River Cruise Destination

Budapest (Danube)

Best African River Cruise Destination

Victoria Falls (Chobe/Zambezi)

Best N. American River/Great Lakes Cruise Destination

Montréal (St. Lawrence)

Best Asian River Cruise Destination

Shanghai (Yangzi)

Best Caribbean Cruise Destination

USVI

Best Caribbean Shopping Destination

Nassau, Bahamas

Best Caribbean Beach Destination

St. Kitts

Best Alaska Cruise Destination

Icy Strait Point

Best Canada/New England Cruise Destination

Québec City

Best Hawaii Cruise Destination

Honolulu, Hawaii

Best Mexico Cruise Destination

Cozumel, Mexico

Best Central America Cruise Destination

Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala

Best South America Cruise Destination

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Best Northern Europe/Baltic Cruise Destination

Copenhagen, Denmark

Best Mediterranean Cruise Destination

Istanbul, Türkiye

Best Asia/Pacific Rim Cruise Destination

Tokyo, Japan

Best South Pacific Cruise Destination

Papeete, Tahiti

Best Middle East Cruise Destination

Cairo, Egypt

Best Africa/Indian Ocean Cruise Destination

Cape Town, South Africa

Best Australia/New Zealand Cruise Destination