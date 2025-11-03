MSC Cruises Uses Shore Power in New York for the First Time

MSC Cruises connected MSC Meraviglia to shore power at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, marking its first plug-in in New York after commissioning tests on October 26. The ship powered all onboard operations using shore electricity, shutting down engines and reducing local emissions.

Lynn Torrent, President, MSC Cruises North America, said: “We are proud to see the advancement of shore power at U.S. ports, including New York. Collaboration with local communities, elected officials and port partners is integral to make this progress possible. We are committed to connect whenever the shoreside technology is available as part of our ongoing efforts to improve local air quality and reduce carbon emissions.”

Andrew Kimball, President & CEO, New York City Economic Development Corporation, said: “NYCEDC is making crucial investments – from shore power upgrades at BCT and the recently approved Brooklyn Marine Terminal project to the forthcoming Manhattan Cruise Terminal master plan – ensuring the future of the cruise industry in New York City is sustainable, efficient, and economically competitive. MSC Cruises’ shore power connection this past weekend – and the connections of Cunard and Princess cruise ships in recent months – delivers on years of community feedback and marks a major step in electrifying New York’s waterfront.”

MSC Cruises has equipped all new ships with shore power since 2017 and continues retrofitting the rest of the fleet. Sixteen of 23 ships can plug in today, with 17 expected by year-end. Recent connections include Malta, La Spezia, and Le Havre.

The company first used shore power in the U.S. in April 2025 when MSC World America plugged in at PortMiami. In 2024, it connected in 13 ports and completed 142 plug-ins — more than triple the previous year.

MSC Meraviglia is homeporting in New York for winter 2025-26 with 7-night sailings to Port Canaveral, Nassau, and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.