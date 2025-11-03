The 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards!

You’ve picked the best in cruise — the best ships, the best amenities, and the best destinations.
And here they are….
🚢 Float Your Boat
Surprisingly, over half of our respondents, 58 percent, preferred river cruising to any other kind of cruising. Of those river fans, 92 percent preferred European ports, but we did have activity elsewhere in the world — including (for our first time) African rivers.
Although Le Commandant Charcot sailed to victory with expedition enthusiasts, ships from Abercrombie & Kent and Celebrity scored well, and Seabourn Venture was listed high as well.
It was also a good year for smaller lines. Little-known lines Cruise Croatia and Sail Vela got surprising traction among luxury voters, and Overseas Adventure Travel got quite a few mentions as a write-in for solo travel.
Best Ocean Ship
MSC Cruises, MSC World America
Best River Ship
Riverside Luxury Cruises, Riverside Mozart
Best Luxury Ship
Explora Journeys, Explora I
Best Expedition Ship
Ponant, Le Commandant Charcot
Best Cruise Line for Teens
Royal Caribbean International
Best Cruise Value-for-the-Money
Carnival Cruise Line
Best Cruise Line for Solo Travelers
Norwegian Cruise Line
Most Romantic Cruise Line
Windstar Cruises
Best Eco-Friendly Cruise Line
MSC Cruises
Best Shore Excursions
MSC Cruises
Best Multigenerational/Family Cruise Line
Princess Cruises
Best Cruise Line Private Island
MSC Cruises, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve
Best Antarctic Cruise
Atlas Ocean Voyages
Best World Cruise
Cunard
⚓ All Aboard
A relatively new line, Victory Cruise Lines, showed surprisingly well for Best Entertainment, but couldn’t overcome the lead from Royal Caribbean fans. The Best Enrichment category also had a surprising showing from Grand Circle Cruise Line. Best Service went to the reborn Crystal Cruises, but very nearly to either Oceania Cruises or Windstar Cruises, both of whom tied for second place.
Best Onboard Activities
Royal Caribbean International
Best Onboard Enrichment
Viking
Best Main Dining Room Cuisine
Oceania Cruises
Best Specialty Restaurant
Oceania Cruises, Red Ginger
Best Accommodations
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Best Casino
Norwegian Cruise Line
Best Spa Facilities
Norwegian Cruise Line
Best Wellness Programs
Explora Journeys
Best Fitness Facilities
Virgin Voyages
Best Onboard Shopping
Celebrity Cruises
Best Facilities for Guests with Disabilities
Holland America Line
Best Children’s Programs
Disney Cruise Line
Best Cruise Ship Entertainment
Royal Caribbean International
Best Service
Crystal Cruises
Best Onboard Bar/Lounge
Princess Cruises, Good Spirits at Sea
Best Cruise Director
Carnival Cruise Line, Kyndall “Fire” Magyar
Best Onboard Technology
Disney Cruise Line
Best Cruise Line App
Virgin Voyages
Hot Spots & Cool Places
In our newest category, African River Ports, many cruisers loved various stops along the Nile, but the lure of Victoria Falls was too great to overcome.
For ocean ports this year, the cruise-friendly Caribbean region was less popular than either the Med, Northern Europe, and Alaska. (This may be a Porthole first!)
Aruba didn’t place first in our Caribbean categories, but notably ranked high for both shopping and beaches. Voters also recognized Puerto Rico and Bermuda as the best ports for history and culture. That cultural category (another surprise) voters found more compelling than either shopping or cuisine this year — though beaches still rule the roost when it comes to a Caribbean vacation.