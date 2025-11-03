Cruise NewsFeatured

Explora Journeys Announces Limited-Time Offer

by Julie Bouchner
Explora Journeys is offering limited-time savings on upcoming voyages!

From November 3 to December 1, 2025, guests can save up to 40% on select sailings and secure their trip with a 5% deposit. The offer applies to all suite categories across itineraries in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Alaska, Asia, South America, the Amazon, and more.

Guests will still enjoy the brand’s standard inclusions: oceanfront suites with private terraces, multiple dining options, wellness programming, and curated shore experiences.

Head to the Explora Journeys website for more information.

Will you be sailing with Explora Journeys? Let us know in the comments!

