Featured

Why Every Cruise & Travel Brand Wants to Be Part of The Porthole Party

by Bill Panoff
by Bill Panoff

Every year, the Porthole Party brings the cruise world together for one unforgettable night. And on April 14, 2026, in Miami Beach, we are getting ready for our biggest celebration yet.

As the official party of Seatrade Cruise Global, it is the place where the industry comes to reconnect, celebrate wins, and spark new opportunities that keep going long after the party ends.

In our newest video, Jason Gellineau from JAG Hospitality shares why brands love being part of the Porthole Party. From real relationship building to major visibility, there is a reason this event has become a must-attend during Seatrade week.

If you are looking to showcase your brand, we offer options like VIP lounge exposure, co-title sponsorship, and on-site activations so you can make a strong impact with the most influential audience in cruise and travel.

For sponsorship information for the 2026 event, email [email protected]. Space is limited.

We cannot wait to celebrate together in Miami!

Click below to watch the video!

Bill Panoff

Bill Panoff is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel magazine. A former cruise industry entertainer and cruise director, Bill spent decades at sea and is one of the world's foremost experts on all things cruise and travel.

You may also like

Elite Island Resorts Antigua Featured in “The Golden...

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions Expands River Collection for 2027-2028

Wellness on the River

Explora Journeys Announces Limited-Time Offer

The 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards!

MSC Cruises Uses Shore Power in New York...

The 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards!

Silver Spirit Concludes 2025 Venetian Society Reunion Voyage

Explora Journeys Launches Caribbean Voyage with Mike Horn

Royal Caribbean Unveils 2027 Europe Season and Santorini...

© 2025 Copyright Porthole Cruise & Travel. All rights reserved.