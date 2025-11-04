Wellness on the River

On my first river cruise a decade ago, the “wellness” options were a few guided bike tours and a sundeck hot tub. On the first ride along the Rhine, the bikes were rolled out to the ship by the employees of a local bike shop, and within a half-mile, my seat fell off, nearly impaling my keister. At least I could immerse myself in the hot tub afterward. Um, no, the tub was as cold as the autumn chill, and it wouldn’t be repaired until the cruise ended. Ugh.

Wellness on river cruises has come a long way. Behemoth ocean cruise ships have offered wellness options for decades, ranging from spas to yoga classes and vegan meal options, but the trend is just bubbling to the surface on river ships, where the wellness trend is surging despite the much smaller size of the ships.

Wellness options on cruises was ranked as a top-10 trend in 2025 at the Global Wellness Summit. “Today’s river cruisers are increasingly looking for experiences that promote health and wellness, and we’re proud to offer these activities,” says Kristin Karst, co-owner of AmaWaterways, a line which has led the way in offering wellness on the world’s rivers.

PLOD, PEDAL, PADDLE

Walking and cycling excursions are offered on many river cruises, with the exploding popularity of e-bikes driving the bike-excursion trend. E-bikes allow couples to pedal together even when there’s a fitness gap because “pedal-assist” settings let the slower cyclist keep up with less effort. Walking excursions show off cities and towns in depth, with local guides offering lessons in history and architecture at a comfortable but calorie-burning stroll.

Emerald Cruises’ river trips, for example, include bike rides along the Danube, hikes in the Rhine Gorge, and canoeing in France. Travelers who prefer to explore on their own can get maps and advice from the cruise director before venturing out on foot or on an onboard bike or e-bike, which many river ships now carry. There’s often a riverside path where the ship docks that can be followed for miles.

YOGA, PICKLEBALL, PILATES

Soaking cucumbers in vinegar water is how pickles are made, so maybe it shouldn’t be that surprising that pickleball can be played over the rippling waters of major rivers. The pickleball court on AmaWaterways’ double-wide ship AmaMagna, unveiled last winter, is the first full-sized sports court on a river ship. Expect other river cruise companies to follow suit as the popularity of pickleball persists; many river ships already feature perimeter walking tracks, swimming pools, and hot tubs.

These aren’t the only nods to wellness on river ships. Riverside Luxury Cruises’ Riverside Mozart has a tidal-current pool for lap swimming; a spa with massage rooms, men’s and women’s saunas, and steam rooms; and a spacious gym. Many other river cruises have also added pools, spa facilities, gyms, onboard bikes, and even wellness “hosts” or “coaches” who lead yoga, Pilates, cardio, core, and even dance classes.

FRESH, LOCALLY SOURCED MEALS

On river cruises, the kitchen crew can pick up fresh produce, fish, and other ingredients daily along the river, a luxury that isn’t possible on most oceangoing ships. Another advantage over ocean ships: Many river-cruise chefs, because river ships seldom carry more than 200 passengers, can customize meals to accommodate individual .…

By Bob Cooper

